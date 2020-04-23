RICHWOOD — While Earth Day might look a little different this year, the opportunity to teach kids ways of protecting the planet is why Keep Richwood Beautiful went through with its event.
“Most years, we hold a public event at Municipal Park where we offer Earth Day crafts and recycling games,” Keep Richwood Beautiful Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
Past activities have included making a bird feeder from a toilet paper roll covered in peanut butter, which teaches kids to reuse everyday items while also teaching them to care for local wildlife, she said. They had to modify the approach this year.
“Since we are in the middle of a pandemic, our board members have decided that it would be in everyone’s best interest if we held this event just like we did our drive-thru Easter egg event,” Mayer said.
Socially distancing multiple feet apart, Keep Richwood Beautiful board members donned masks and gloves to hand activity bags through car windows. With 80 bags prepared, they were able to serve more than 70 children, Mayer said.
Each bag included a recyclable pencil and small notebook, a piece of chalk for kids to draw with, stickers, a “Don’t Mess With Texas” calendar and a cardboard activity wheel that could be colored and was intended to teach them about reducing, reusing and recycling.
“It is Earth Day — that’s why we recycle,” Lake Jackson resident Manda Velez said to her son Carmine, 8, while they waited in line. “We try to practice that at home.”
When spun, the activity wheel shows different ways to help the planet, Mayer said.
“Spin it one way and it reveals the types of aluminum that can be recycled,” she said. “Keep spinning, and it reveals ways to compost.”
The activity is one way Keep Richwood Beautiful hopes to help parents keep their kids busy, board member Audrey Johnson said.
“I’m sure that they’re bored, staying at home,” she said. “A lot of our events, we always usually have some kind of craft for the kids to do. We try to come up with something for all of them to be interested in.”
The promise of an activity was a draw for Clute resident Monica Porter, who has seven kids at home right now, she said.
She also hoped the Earth Day activity would “keep their minds growing,” she said. “Figure out how to grow some food, probably.”
Growing food could be another way of taking care of the planet.
“We suggest … starting a backyard garden, and learning about the environment, native plant, and pollinator plants that attract bees and butterflies,” Mayer said. “You can also help by conserving water and electricity or walking instead of driving.”
Ten-year-old Kyndal Dawson, who came with Porter, already seemed to have a grasp on what Earth Day is about.
“Take care of the Earth!” she said.
