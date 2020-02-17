MUNICIPAL CANDIDATES COMPLETE LIST CITIES ANGLETON Mikey Svboda, Position 1 John Wright, Position 3 (i) Mark Gongora, Position 5 BAILEY’S PRAIRIE Mayor: Tammy Mutina (i) Aldermen-at-large: Ray Wagner (i), Michelle Powless (i) and Tom Belmore (i) BRAZORIA Mayor: Roger Shugart (i) Council Position 2: Gail Logsdon (i), Scott Quinn Council Position 4: Roschelle Hicks (i), Frank Quinty Jr. CLUTE Mayor: Calvin Shiflet (i), Erick Aguilar Council Ward A: Jeff Crisp (i) Council Ward E: Frances Vaughn (i), Robert Akerstrom Council Ward C: Chuck Pate (i) DANBURY Mayor: Melinda Strong Two Alderman-at-large positions: Allen Brown, Butch Peterson, Chris Holcomb, Rhonda Holcomb, Craig Peavy FREEPORT Council Ward A: Kenneth Green (i) Council Ward C: Sandra Loeza (i) HOLIDAY LAKES Mayor: Norman Schroeder (i) Aldermen Position 1: Arbutus Nolasco (i) Alderman Position 2: Sarah Brown (i) IOWA COLONY Position 1 council: Sydney Hargroder, Douglas Marshall Chumley, Waylan Rhodes, David Edward Dean Position 2 council: Arnetta Murray (i), Rebecca M. Hester, Gerane Padilla-Kerr JONES CREEK Marshal: William R. Tidwell Jr (i) Mayor: Marcy Krampota, Terry Jeffers Two Aldermen-at-Large positions: Justin Wright (i), Glenn Jordan (i), Jenni Wailes LAKE JACKSON Mayor: Gerald Roznovsky, Fred Ortiz Council Position 2: Vinay Singhania (i) Council Position 4: R.L. “Buster” Buell III (i), Michael Musquiz MANVEL Mayor: Debra Davison (i) Council Place 3: Niccole Tyson, George Hernandez Sr., Edward B. Perry Council Place 5: Jason Albert (i) OYSTER CREEK Council position 3: Lonnie Carr Jr. (i) Council position 4: Harold Vandergrifft (i), Micah Blaylock Council position 5: Darrell Raska (i) RICHWOOD Position 1 council: Mike Johnson (i), David Rafalski Position 4 council: Mark Brown II (i), Rory Escalante Position 5 council: Katie Johnson (i) SWEENY Position 1 council: Sandra Blaine (i) Position 3 council: Brian Brooks (i) Position 5 council: Tim Pettigrew (i) SURFSIDE BEACH Mayor: Larry Davison (i), Greg Bisso, Jason Mass Two aldermen-at-large positions: Jennie Green-Prats (i), Peggy Power Llewellyn, Mark Wilson, Paul Hermonat QUINTANA Position 3 council: Michael Fletcher (i) Position 4 council: Joe Mento (i) Position 5 council: Debbie Alongis (i) WEST COLUMBIA Mayor: Laurie Kincannon (i) Position 2: Charley Tindol (i), Donnie Congdon Position 5: Dietrich Von Biedenfeld (i) SCHOOL DISTRICTS BRAZOSPORT ISD Trustee District 6: Scott Schwertner (i) Trustee District 7: Mason Howard (i) ANGLETON ISD Position 4: Mike Sillavan, Joel McKinnon Position 3: Tommy Gaines (i) DANBURY ISD Position 1: Roy LoStracco (i) Position 2: Tara Bulanek Williams (i) SWEENY ISD Board position 1: Connie Cummings McAda (i), Devin Manning-Randon Board position 5: Carolyn “Jan” Reddoch (i), Joel Meador, Dusty Hopkins Board position 7: Amanda Baca, Hattishia Johnson Johnican, Randy Miksch COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD Trustee Position 5: Nick Kondra (i), James Broussard Trustee Position 6: Jackie Gotcher (i) Trustee Position 7: Linda Huebner (i) OTHER SWEENY HOSPITAL DISTRICT Board Vice President: Mason Nichols (i) Board Secretary: Patti Foster (i) Board members Scott Swift (i) and Don Schulte (i)
Lake Jackson and Jones Creek residents will have the chance to choose a new mayor for their cities while Angleton will get some new council members without having to lift a finger.
Sweeny ISD will get at least one new school board member and could get as many as three.
Other cities could get new mayors, council members and school board trustees as numerous incumbents had challengers file to run against them.
The filing period for the May municipal elections ended Friday, with some cities and school boards adding late contenders as the deadline approached, officials said.
Election Day is May 2. Here are the candidates for each city and school board.
LAKE JACKSON
Residents can choose between Councilman Gerald Roznovsky and former Lake Jackson EMS Chief Fred Ortiz for the mayoral seat since Mayor Bob Sipple is not seeking reelection.
Roznovsky ran against Sipple in 2018, after former Mayor Joe Rinehart reached the term limit for the post and instead successfully ran for a seat on Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees. Roznovsky has been on city council since 2005, with a two-year break from 2011 to 2013 required by the city charter.
Ortiz left his position with Lake Jackson EMS last year and purchased Help Inc., a companion care and medical supply business in the city.
An incumbent is facing a contested race for his council seat in the City of Enchantment after Micheal Musquiz filed to challenge R.L. “Buster” Buell III for Position 4, according to city staff.
Position 2 Councilman Vinay Singhania is running unopposed.
ANGLETON
After filing last week, attorney Travis Townsend took himself out of the race for city council, city officials said.
The people who filed are uncontested, meaning they will join council after the election. This includes restaurant owner Mikey Svboda for Position 1 and Mark Gongora for Position 5, Mayor Pro Tem John Wright said.
Wright, who occupies Position 3, is also uncontested for his position.
Texas House District 25 candidate Cody Vasut, who currently sits on the council’s Position 5, will not seek reelection, nor will Position 1 Councilman Mike Sillavan, who instead is seeking a seat on the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees, on which he previously served.
Sillavan will face Joel McKinnon for Position 4, for which Trustee Bill Garwood is not seeking reelction.
Incumbent Tommy Gaines was the only person to file for his Angleton ISD Board of Trustees Position 3.
CLUTE
The 22-year-old man who unseated a four-term Clute councilman last year resigned his council seat to run for mayor. Erick Aguilar is running against current Mayor Calvin Shiflet, City Clerk Rose Poitevint said.
The Ward A, C and E council positions are also up for reelection, Poitevint said. Robert Akerstrom will face incumbent Frances Vaughn for her Ward E council seat, she said.
Chuck Pate has filed to keep his seat in Ward C and is unopposed, and Jeff Crisp is also unopposed in Ward A, she said.
JONES CREEK
Mayor Gordon Schlemmer is not seeking reelection, but two people have filed to run for his spot. Marcy Krampota and Alderman Terry Jeffers will be on the ballot for mayor.
Krampota filed a lawsuit against the city that successfully prevented a hydrogen pipeline from being built under Primrose Lane.
Jeffers made a previous mayoral run against Schlemmer. He will continue to be an alderman if not elected, since his term lasts until 2021.
Three people have filed for the two alderman-at-large positions up for reelection, meaning the top two vote-getters will be elected. Incumbents Justin Wright and Glenn Jordan filed to keep their aldermen positions while Jenni Wailes filed to challenge them.
This will be Wailes’ second year in a row to run for an alderman position.
Marshal William Tidwell is uncontested for his position.
BRAZORIA
There are two contested races in Brazoria as current Councilwoman Roschelle Hicks and Frank Quinty Jr. have both filed to run for her Position 4 seat, City Secretary Sheila Williams said.
Position 2 Councilwoman Gail Logsdon also filed to run for reelection and will face challenger Scott Quinn, City Manager Olan Massingill said.
Bill Lott had filed to run against her, but later rescinded his application, city staff said. It would have been his fourth time seeking a council seat.
Mayor Roger Shugart does not face a challenger for reelection.
OYSTER CREEK
Micah Blaylock filed for Position 4 on City Council on the last day possible, according to City Secretary Andi Ford, and will try to unseat incumbent Harold Vandergrifft.
Positions 3 and 5, which are held by Lonnie Carr Jr. and Darrell Raska, respectively, are also up for reelection, and each incumbent will run again.
DANBURY
After serving on council for years, Bill Turnipseed and Sue Powell will not seek reelection, leaving two alderman positions open. The top two contenders will become the next council members for the city.
Five candidates are vying for the two spots, including residents Allen Brown, Butch Peterson, Chris Holcomb, Rhonda Holcomb and Chris Peavy.
Mayor Melinda Strong will run unopposed to keep her office.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison has two challengers this election cycle, with Councilman Greg Bisso and property owner Jason Mass running against him.
Running for two open alderman spots are incumbent Jennie Green-Prats, Peggy Power Llewellyn, Mark Hermonat and Mark Wilson.
WEST COLUMBIA
Mayor Laurie Kincannon filed for reelection and is running uncontested.
Council Position 2 has two candidates, with incumbent Charley Tindol facing Donnie Congdon.
Dietrich Von Biedenfeld has also filed to rerun for Position 5 uncontested.
RICHWOOD
Richwood will have a couple contested City Council races on its ballot.
David Rafalski filed to challenge Mike Johnson for his Position 1 council seat and Rory Escalante filed to challenge Mark Brown II for Position 4, City Secretary Kirsten Garcia said.
Katie Johnson is uncontested for her Position 5 council position.
IOWA COLONY
Iowa Colony will have a crowded ballot after four people filed to replace Position 1 Councilwoman Susan Cottrell, who is not seeking reelection.
Sydney Hargroder, Douglas Marshall Chumley, Waylan Rhodes and David Edward Dean will compete for her seat.
Rebecca M. Hester and Gerane Padilla-Kerr will face incumbent Arnetta Murray for Position 2.
MANVEL
Place 3 Councilman Brian Wilmer is not seeking reelection, but three people have filed to compete for his seat, according to the city website.
Niccole Tyson, George Hernandez Sr. and Edward B. Perry will all be on the ballot for Place 3, while Mayor Debra Davison and Place 5 Councilman Jason Albert are running unopposed.
SWEENY ISD
Positions 1, 5 and 7 on the school board are up for election this year, and all have multiple candidates hoping to fill the spots, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
Devin Manning Randon will face incumbent Connie Cummings McAda for Position 1, while Joel Meador and Dusty Hopkins will face incumbent Carolyn “Jan” Reddoch for Position 5.
Peggy Ellis is not seeking reelection to Position 7. Amanda Baca, Hattishia Johnson Johnican and Randy Miksch, the district’s former superintendent, will all run for Ellis’ position.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Nick Kondra filed to keep his Position 5 board seat and has a challenger in James Broussard.
Position 6 Trustee Jackie Gotcher and Position 7 Trustee Linda Huebner are both running uncontested.
Board terms are for three years and are not compensated.
