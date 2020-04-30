ANGLETON — Attendees had the chance to ask questions and air their grievances about Texas’ reopening to their congressman at a virtual Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, began Wednesday’s luncheon conference supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen the economy gradually.
“I’m happy to report that Texas has seen sustained improvement in its statewide COVID-19 data with a declining infection rate over 17 days,” Weber said. “Our hospitalization rates are steady and capacity remains abundant.”
Weber added the sooner Texas could open for business, the faster it will take for the economy to recover. The governor’s stay-at-home order will expire 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
“Following the best medical guidance, it is clear that it is time for Texas to responsibly open for business,” Weber said. “This was a medically driven process that relied on science and economics for businesses as well.”
If there is a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Weber said, Texas officials are prepared for all outcomes.
“I’m extremely optimistic about being able to open back up for business,” Weber said. “We have the capability of responding very rapidly should the need arise. I wouldn’t be too terribly concerned that we are opening too quickly. We can react really quickly as well.”
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez raised concerns about reimbursements on sales tax revenue and the city’s other lost revenue streams, including the recreation center.
“I know us and Lake Jackson are going to take hits on that parks and recs side,” Perez said. “We are 25 percent sales taxes dependent for revenue, so it’s going to impact us. Maybe not now but six, nine, 12 months from now.”
Weber’s team is working on business interruption insurance programs to assist in refunding, Weber said.
Brazoria County Airport Manager Jeff Bilyeu asked the congressman about reviving the struggling aviation industry.
“The aviation industry has been hard hit,” he said. “Some are saying this is eerily similar or worse than what 9/11 did.”
The airline flights between Texas and Washington, D.C., have been few to come by and sparse in passengers, Weber said.
“On a 150-passenger plane, there were about 20 people flying into D.C.,” Weber said. “Some of our friends across the aisle have said the airlines don’t deserve more money or to be bailed out. Airlines are businesses, too. They have customers, and they have employees, too, so why would someone single them out?”
Responding to concerns about possible meat shortages because of suppliers closing, Weber said fellow congressman and House Agriculture Committee member Mike Conway has indicated to him and the House that “we are not in dire straits right now.”
A resident’s concerns for the drop in the price of crude oil reflected something the whole state is worried about, Weber said.
“We are extremely concerned about it in Texas, obviously,” Weber said. “We are so energy strong, so I think we should consider putting trade restrictions on the Saudis. They are doing nothing but trying to kill our energy industry. They are having an effect on that.”
The Angleton Chamber of Commerce will continue the virtual luncheons with guest speakers weekly. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta will be the speaker next Wednesday and State Sen. Larry Taylor will be the guest May 13.
