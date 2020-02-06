ALVIN — An Alvin man is charged with manslaughter after a night of mudding in a field turned deadly, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary Ray Labauve, 20, died after becoming trapped under the Jeep driven by James Devon Frausto, 20, a news release from Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove states. Both men are from Alvin.
Frausto was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the release states.
The men had been mudding in a field when the vehicle flipped into a body of water and trapped someone underneath just after midnight Monday, the release states. Deputies responded to private property near Patricia Lane and East FM 1462 outside Alvin and found Labauve dead under the Jeep, according to the release.
Frausto, who had four passengers in the Jeep, was driving on a levee without the property owner’s permission, Snelgrove said in the release. The Jeep began to roll down the levee and stopped in a body of water at the base, the release states.
An online fundraiser for Labauve’s funeral expenses indicates he died four days before his 21st birthday. He was a graduate of Alvin High School.
The fundraiser raised more than $12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. It can be found by searching “Zachary Labause” on gofundme.com. The fundraiser is based in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy, the release states.
Investigators arrested Frausto and charged him with second-degree felony manslaughter, according to the release. Frausto posted a $50,000 bond and was released from Brazoria County jail Tuesday, online records show.
He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
