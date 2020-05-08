Whether it was from their cars or through computer screens, faithful residents found their outlet for worship on the National Day of Prayer.
In West Columbia, Jamie Walker, longtime councilman and youth pastor for Gulf Coast Christian Center, wanted his fellow residents not to skip a beat when it came honoring their faith.
“We considered canceling, but there’s no better time to do something like this,” Walker said.
For safety, Walker organized a drive-in style event with live music and sermons as visitors listened from their vehicles or a radio broadcast. Walker could not have imagined the turnout being as successful as it was.
“I was really pleased that people were engaged and honking their horns at appropriate times,” Walker said. “To have civic, church and business leadership there is quite a statement.”
One of those attendees was Bonnie Payne, who was looking forward to the city’s celebration of the annual day of observance since the announcement.
“I think this is amazing for the community to come together and for Christians to come together,” Payne said. ”This is about being united. There is too much division right now, and we need to be united.”
Joining Walker at First Capitol Park was Father Preston Quintela, the newest priest of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. His message was to instill faith and hope to the attendees in their vehicles.
“It’s very important because we want to be around other people to pray together,” Quintela said. “Just have hope in Christ and know that Christ hasn’t abandoned us.”
McKenzie Rust was taking a walk in the park when she was pleasantly surprised by the event.
“I walked up and I saw some of the pastors were playing music and it happened upon,” Rust said. “It’s was a very nice surprise.”
As she sat on a nearby tree stump, Rust was carried away by the enthralling music and the empowering message.
“In something as dark as this, people can still gather to worship together,” Rust said. “It’s refreshing and shows the power of love and God’s love.”
Walker was proud to give those residents a chance to be brought together.
“We are pleased to provide an event safely right in the heart of our community,” Walker said. “God’s people are alive and well and willing to come together for the Lord.”
Later that evening, with the help of the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce, Help Inc. owner Fred Ortiz organized local officials outside of the Lake Jackson Civic Center’s entrance for a live stream prayer session.
“That is not going to stop us from coming together,” Ortiz said. “Technology will help bring each other together.”
During the half-hour stream, city officials, superintendents, and pastors took turns praying and praising those on the frontlines and those most affected.
“We pray for the families that have been touched by this pandemic,” Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet said. “We pray these more fortunate and less affected to reach out and help others. There is strength in the Lord’s name.”
Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple offered prayers for his fellow leaders “in the spirit of happiness and holiness.”
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey followed, honoring all of the educators and school staff members “who have pivoted to a new world of learning.”
Ortiz prayed for small businesses and their owners.
Pastor Scott McKay prayed for the well-being of first responders and the military.
“Out first responders and health workers would not be afraid of this darkness,” McKay said. “You are their refuge. You order your angels to protect them.”
