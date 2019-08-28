ANGLETON — A request from District Attorney Jeri Yenne that the Texas Rangers investigate a meeting between House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and a political operative came the day after a House of Representatives committee made a similar request.
“I, as criminal district attorney of Brazoria County, made a request ... for the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the June 12, 2019, meeting between Dennis Bonnen, Michael Sullivan and Dustin Burrows,” Yenne said Tuesday.
Yenne requested the investigation Aug. 13. It was a follow-up to the committee’s request and pursuant to the law, she said.
“Upon completion of the investigation, it will be expeditiously reviewed to determine whether any laws have been violated,” Yenne said.
A representative for Bonnen did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The June 12 meeting has been a contentious issue since Sullivan, a hardline conservative activist and CEO of Empower Texans, said Bonnen and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, asked Sullivan to target a list of 10 GOP members in the 2020 primaries in exchange for giving his group House media credentials.
Sullivan said he has audio of the meeting — which Bonnen and Burrows have both called on him to release — that has yet to become public, The Texas Tribune reported. Bonnen disputes Sullivan’s claims, but apologized for saying “terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally,” according to the Tribune’s report, and said he was stupid to take the meeting.
The public integrity unit may investigate whether a person has committed an offense against public administration upon a formal or informal complaint or on request of a prosecuting attorney or law enforcement agency, according to the Texas Government Code.
Possible offenses against public administration include bribery, improper influence, obstruction and retaliation.
Yenne’s request focuses on Bonnen’s actions during the meeting since he is the only person involved who lives in Brazoria County.
If the initial investigation by the public integrity unit demonstrates a reasonable suspicion an offense against public administration occurred, the matter shall be referred to the prosecuting attorney of the county of the legal venue, the law states.
The venue for prosecution of an offense against public administration is the county in which the defendant resided at the time the offense was committed, according to the code.
