Today
Virtual Membership Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood. Virtually catered by Swamp Shack. $20 per person. Virtual caterer is Picket Fence Too. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Free COVID-19 Testing: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Pre-screening required. Hosted by Community Health Network. Call 281-824-1480, text 281-385-8401 or visit www.mychn.org.
Thursday
National Drugs and Alcohol Prevention Week meeting: 8 to 9 a.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker Dr. Jeff R. Temple, professor and psychologist at UTMB Health. Register at https://bit.ly/2xSnuSE.
Green Lecture Online Series: 7 p.m. via facebook.com/brazoriacountyextention. Topic: Heirloom tomatoes. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension and Keep Angleton Beautiful. Call 979-864-1558 or visit brazoria.agrilife.org.
Friday
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Drive-thru service only. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
