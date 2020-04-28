WEST COLUMBIA — Despite the ongoing pandemic, city officials are preparing for the upcoming budget season and considering COVID-19's potential effects on revenue.
West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland will compile a list of budgetary items to discuss during a future workshop, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
During a special council meeting Monday, Sutherland detailed the current budget. However, the council wanted to dive deeper into numerous issues, including how COVID-19's impact on local shopping and dining will affect city's revenue sources, Kincannon said.
"As sales tax reports are two months behind in the reporting cycle, we are still unaware of the effect that COVID-19 will have on our sales tax," Kincannon said.
The council agreed that members would email Sutherland with each member's "individual priorities" to discuss at a later date, Kincannon said.
The council also approved to issue requests for proposals for administrative and engineering services, Kincannon said.
"This is so the city can take advantage of a Community Development Block Grant Mitigation grant," Kincannon said. "The city makes every effort to take advantage of these grants to take the burden off of our taxpayers."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.