ANGLETON
Angleton Police Officer Tait Cooper had his hand on his holster as he watched a simulated domestic dispute escalate on the screen. When the person on screen turned a gun toward him, he drew the converted Glock handgun and fired his weapon.
The scene might have looked like an interactive video game to anyone just peeking in, but the simulator plays an important role in helping officers discern when to use force, Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
“There’s no greater controversial issue,” Ausmus said. “Use of force is a conceptual idea and it’s not black or white.”
When he invited members of the community to participate in the simulation, the police chief’s goal was to educate the public on use of force policies and practices so residents could better understand when the step becomes necessary, if at all.
During the faith-based community luncheon Wednesday, residents stood in as the police officer to try out the simulator, which presented different scenarios. Some required use of force. Some required the “officer” to speak gently to the person.
The situational displays gave the community perspective on how vital it is for officers to be properly trained, Ausmus said.
“There’s a ton of training that goes into this. Use of force is a split second thing in precarious moments,” he said.
Explaining there are several levels of escalation, officers do everything they can to avoid any kind of officer-involved shooting, Ausmus said.
“This simulation is not about shooting, it’s about decision-making,” said Cpl. Cameron Parsons, who runs the simulation training. “The goal is to try and hone those decision-making skills.”
While Ausmus said officer-involved shooting incidents aren’t necessarily objectified in the media, he said if one of his officers has made a mistake, he will be the first to admit it.
As different community members tried the simulation, each provided some type of surprise, which is exactly what it’s meant to do, said Parsons.
“The simulation is meant to get your heart pumping. It’s part of the training,” he said.
Each officer goes through the simulator training once a year, Parsons said. There are hundreds of scenarios and officers use them to talk about their mental process, reactions and how well they handled the situation.
In doing so, Ausmus said, there’s a lot of talk about necessity.
“We have to discuss necessity. What will drive authorization?” Ausmus said.
The event was as much about communication as education, Ausmus said. The monthly meetings are a part of the Angleton Public Safety Ministry Alliance, which are faith-based discussions between the public and police department.
Future topics include mental health and human trafficking, both prevalent issues within the area, Ausmus said.
