LAKE JACKSON — Since the city’s overall mission has changed little through years of budget planning, City Council and staff used a strategic planning workshop to focus on ways to improve infrastructure, communication and quality of life.
Enhancing growth is another factor of Lake Jackson’s 2020 strategic plan, which is in the workshop phase before council finalizes it.
City leaders are getting closer to finalizing a planned unit development to allow developers to close on a 987-acre property for the Alden subdivision, but that is one step in what will be about a year of discussions, City Manager Bill Yenne said at Monday’s strategic plan workshop.
The city and developers must also agree on a master plan, development agreement and a municipal management district before building can begin, according to meeting documents.
“The PUD is just the beginning,” Yenne said. “We’ll spend just as much time on the development agreement and municipal management district.”
As soon as next month, the city could go out for bids on the third phase of downtown infrastructure improvements. This $9.6 million, bond-funded phase will construct roads, on-street parking and replacement of public water, wastewater and storm infrastructure for That Way, North Parking Place and Circle Way from Oak Drive to That Way, the meeting documents state.
They are “shooting for April” for the bidding process, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said at the meeting. City engineers are reviewing small details and staff is working on ways to keep the businesses along those streets open during construction.
The strategic plan, which includes projects city leaders hope to accomplish within the next three to five years, also includes a zoning overlay district for downtown, which could allow certain types of businesses that don’t fit into other parts of the city. There hasn’t been any progress made on that item, Mundo said.
Also in the strategic plan is creating a new full-time position for the city. In previous years, the plan included hiring a public information officer. A new item added to this year’s potential plan is creating a position “to dedicate full effort towards economic development.”
This will be just one position, Yenne said, adding they would hire a person who could accomplish both goals. It would be one person who promotes the city, he said.
Another new item is “increase code compliance for single-family homes,” which is under “facilitate development of older neighborhoods.”
Mayor Bob Sipple’s inspiration for this item was thinking of the people who retire and plan to spend the rest of their lives in Lake Jackson. If they keep their house and lawn nice and neat, their neighbors should too, Sipple said.
He’d like to see “stricter rules, cleaner subdivisions,” he said.
Staff asked to sit down and talk with him about this item, specifically regarding whether he wants stricter rules or better enforcement.
Stricter rules would be required if they can’t accomplish the goal with better enforcement, Sipple said.
Streamlining processes and having more boots on the ground in neighborhoods is likely the best way to enhance code compliance, Building Official David Walton said.
It’s eye-opening how limited the city can be in some of these instances, Mundo said.
Other new items include coordinating a new traffic light at Brazosport ISD’s exit on Dixie Drive, converting city buildings’ lights to LED and establishing a plan and policy for purchasing properties surrounding Madge Griffith Park.
Drainage-related items include studying the feasibility of extending North Yaupon Street based on new flood maps and implementing a master drainage plan for the east side of the city.
“We’re trying to address everything in there,” Yenne said. “It’s a dynamic, living document and it changes all the time.”
