FREEPORT
Council to discuss proposed tax rate
Council will continue to discuss and take possible action on a proposed tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the agenda.
The city at a previous meeting opted to keep the same tax rate in the 2019-20 fiscal year, which was at 62.8 cents per $100 of appraised land value
Council also will discuss authorizing the city to conduct engineering design for a sewer line replacement on North Velasco Boulevard, the agenda states.
Council will also discuss and take possible action on an authorization from Freese & Nichols for a park plan development at O. A. Fleming property, according to the agenda.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the municipal courtroom at the Freeport Police Department, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd.
See the full agenda at www.freeport.tx.us
LAKE JACKSON
Council to consider new tax rate
City Council will have a public meeting and likely propose the tax rate of 34.82 cents per $100 of property value, which is the same as this year’s rate and 6.41 percent greater than the effective rate. The effective tax rate is that which would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year from properties on the tax rolls both years.
There will be a chance for further budget discussion for next year, the agenda states, though there have been few changes since the city’s annual budget workshop in July.
The council will also consider extending and accepting several mowing contracts, according to the agenda.
There also will be discussion on the ongoing topic of drainage in the Parkwood Subdivision near Moss, Chestnut and Palm Lane.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive. See the full agenda at lakejackson-tx.gov.
CLUTE
Officials to discuss new tax rate
Velasco Drainage District officials will meet this week to discuss and possibly take action on the 2019-20 tax rate.
Officials also will discuss and consider the purchase of a pump as well as consider a permit for directional drilling under FM 2004
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the district’s office at 915 Stratton Ridge Road.
BRAZORIA
Special meeting for mobile home matter
Brazoria City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday to help a resident get her mobile home in the place where she wants it on Red Oak Street, according to the agenda.
Diana Segler attended the council meeting last week and said she thought it was unfair that she couldn’t place her mobile home on a property just because one man who owns property adjacent to hers was not OK with it. That is hypocritical because the man has trailers on his own property, Segler said.
The way the ordinance is written, all surrounding properties have to give permission for a trailer to go on a residential lot, city officials said, while offering solutions including re-platting the property.
At last week’s meeting, City Manager Olan Massingill said he would measure the property lines to know exactly what they’re dealing with and hopes to offer a working solution.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St. The council will also discuss their rules and procedures for council meetings again, according to the agenda.
WEST COLUMBIA
C-BISD likely to lower tax rate
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will likely lower its tax rate by about 7 cents at a meeting Tuesday, since the Legislature requires it.
The district did most budget discussions using placeholder numbers until officials were able to figure out how much money they got from House Bill 3, but teachers will get pay raises at least averaging 6.23 percent of their annual salaries, The Facts previously reported.
The board will also consider approving overtime pay to clean up and restore Columbia High School after a water line rupture deemed the building that held administrative offices unusable, budget amendments and naming a district facility.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 520 S. 16th St.
See the full agenda at cbisd.com.
RICHWOOD
Council to again discuss budget
The once-a-month meeting council has had weekly meetings this month, which will continue with a special meeting on Monday.
The council will discuss the tax rate, overall budget and water and sewer fund. Last week, Finance Director John Washburn introduced an increase of the base water bill from $24.40 to $28.22.
For every 1,000 gallons of use beyond the minimum, the charge would increase from $4.35 to $4.53.
He still had some work to do regarding that fund, he said, so Monday’s recommendation could change.
Council has set a maximum budget that is the same as this year’s tax rate, which is 6.23 percent more than the effective tax rate of 63.1 cents per $100 of property value. The effective tax rate is that which would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year from properties on the tax rolls both years.
This will also be discussed at Monday’s meeting, the agenda states. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
See the full agenda at richwoodtx.gov.
