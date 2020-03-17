As more people are staying home as one of the recommended ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus, local businesseses and restaurants have seen a decline in customers.
“We saw a little bit of impact Thursday and Friday, but not drastic,” said Drew Ryder, owner of On The River and Swamp Shack. “Things really slowed down as the weekend progressed. It’s pretty quiet around here today.”
Houston and Dallas are among the places that have ordered restaurants to stop dine-in service and bars to close, though they are allowed to provide food for delivery and takeout. Houston’s 15-day order takes effect at 8 a.m. today and follows similar bans in Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington state and New York City.
To Ryder, such an order here would be devastating.
“Moving forward, we hope that healthy people will still go about their daily routines as much as possible,” Ryder said. “We’re really hoping to continue at a reduced operational rate. We’ve got 60 to 80 employees in my two restaurants, and they all need their jobs and depend on their paychecks.”
In order to stay open for business, Ryder is taking extensive measures.
“We’re working on takeout menus that feature reduced-price items and family meals at a set price,” Ryder said. “For Waitr deliveries, I’ve ordered some tamper-proof bags. In the restaurant, we have sanitizing stations everywhere and we’re sanitizing condiment bottles and we even have stickers we put on the tables once they’re clean.”
In West Columbia, Smokin’ R BBQ has changed the way it operates.
“We’ve started offering curbside delivery for people who don’t want to come inside because of social distancing. They now have that option,” said Melinda Dent, owner of Smokin’ R. “We started that on Saturday; we will bring the food to their cars.”
Dent believes local businesses will be hit the hardest during the current economic crisis.
“It’s definitely going to hurt,” Dent said. “I’m hoping people will support their local businesses now more than ever because it will hurt a lot of people. We’ve never seen anything like this before. If funds start running short, I don’t have a corporation to fund me some money. I’ve got kids in college; it is very stressful.”
Among the increasing number of restaurants offering takeout and delivery, Wurst Haus in Lake Jackson has followed suit.
“We encourage our guests to order online and have meals ready for pickup or delivery, which we are offering free of charge,” said Shawn Pettit, area manager for Wurst Haus. “In addition to the online ordering and delivery, we also have two large outdoor patios to accommodate guests who wish to come and sit down as well as ample room inside that allows us to comply with the social distancing recommendations from the CDC.”
Although local establishments are making changes, large chain restaurants have also changed procedures.
Chick-fil-A announced Sunday it will serve only through the drive-thru or by take-out and delivery until further notice to limit person-to-person contact.
Businesses
Grocery stores might not be struggling, but locally owned businesses are expected to feel the full force of the virus on their bottom lines.
“It’s definitely going to have a direct impact on our businesses, but it doesn’t stop there, it’s going to affect everyone,” said Beth Journeay, Angleton Chamber of Commerce CEO and president. “At the chamber, we’re brainstorming anything we could do to help our businesses.”
Journeay believes there will be repercussions on the entire county population.
“It’s early in the process, but we’re already seeing the impact and I’m sure many of the owners are feeling the impact,” Journeay said. “Financially, the chamber will feel it, too. I believe we need to reach out and care for each other.”
Although it looks bleak, Journeay believes in the strength of Angleton and the county as a whole.
“This is so different from anything we’ve ever been through before,” Journeay said. “We’re resilient, though. We’ve been through floods, hurricanes and even hailstorms. This is the first time in my lifetime I think we’ve seen something at this level.”
The Angleton Chamber has also suspended all meetings and events through April to comply with CDC suggestions of limiting gathering sizes. The office also will be closed during this time.
The Brazos Mall, a heavily trafficked location, is taking extra measures to ensure sanitation.
“Our shopping mall is contracted with a third-party professional cleaning organization that is well-versed in curbing the spread of viral outbreaks in malls and other public places,” Marketing Manager Ashley De Jesus said. “They are using EPA-certified, hospital-grade disinfectants as recommended by the CDC on all surfaces and touch points to help control the spread of viruses, including influenza and coronavirus.”
Urban Air, located in the Brazos Mall, ceased all operations at the Lake Jackson location starting Monday, according to a news release. The adventure park often sees hundreds of children and teens a week and that brings hundreds of hands on surfaces and equipment.
The mall also has cut its hours in response to reduced customer traffic as people avoid places where people gather.
