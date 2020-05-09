BRAZORIA
Council to discuss sewer line projects
Brazoria City Council will discuss bids to replace a trunk sewer line damaged by Hurricane Harvey when it returns to in-person meetings Monday.
Council also will discuss awarding a contract to Matula & Matula Construction to replace the sewer line between Virginia and Oregon streetd.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 S. Main St. Attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity.
SWEENY
Sweeny ISD to update on graduation plans
Superintendent Tory Hill will share the results of a student-run survey on whether to change the planned Sweeny High School graduation date when the district’s board meets Tuesday via Zoom.
Hill said seniors had the choice of having the ceremony on the originally planned May 29 date or the recently deginated June 12.
Also during the meeting, Hill and the board will discuss increasing athletic stipends and extra-duty pay for teachers who tutor outside the instructional day, such as during summer school.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with an executive session with the regular meeting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, go to zoom.us/j/445328172pwd=QmJxbExybGExdHgxTjhTNFZTbzVwUT09 and type the password Bulldogs.
CLUTE
Drainage district sets special meeting
Velasco Drainage District board members will consult with their attorney in executive session about the Sabine to Galveston barrier proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers, the special meeting’s agenda states.
The meeting is set to be by teleconference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“Depending on what the rules are by Monday, we may open the meeting to attendees, but we will give at least 72 hours notice,” District Office Manager Jana Mehl said.
To join the meeting, call toll-free 1-866-899-4679 and use access code 852-014-909.
WEST COLUMBIA
Chamber, City Hall on council’s agenda
City Council will consider a lease agreement with the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce for use of the San Jacinto Room when it meets in person Monday night.
A public hearing to discuss enlarging and extending the City Hall boundaries also is planned.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 5112 E. Bernard Ave. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
