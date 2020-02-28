RICHWOOD — City Council approved Keep Richwood Beautiful to begin construction on a community garden within a new park on Oyster Creek Drive.
“The community garden is expected to really bring people together and provide a great gathering ground for enriching activities, all while adding to the Richwood landscape, and giving back to the community,” said Kimberly Mayer, executive director of Keep Richwood Beautiful.
“We look forward to what the community garden will bring to the community,” said Richwood Mayor Steve Boykin.
The garden is soon-to-be Richwood’s newest amenity and it will begin with 10 raised beds, which will be populated with numerous vegetables. The exact vegetables to be planted are not determined, as well as the full array of plants they plan to grow, Mayer said.
“We encourage Brazoria County residents, or anyone who wants to have a hand in this community garden, really, to sign up to become a community garden member,” Mayer said.
Community Garden Members can get a promotional item from the beautification committee, including T-shirts and discounts to events, she said.
“If they want to, we also encourage members to get their hands dirty by pulling weeds and really getting in there in harvesting the veggies we’ll grow, and they’ll get to take them home, too,” Mayer said.
There will be specific days for members to harvest the crops, which will be promoted on social media and shared by email, she said.
Annual community garden membership fees are $50 for individuals and $250 for businesses.
“Our plan also is to partner with Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and to be able to donate a large amount of our harvest with them,” said Mayer.
The idea has been in the works for several months, and Keep Richwood Beautiful decided to fund the implementation of this project. The estimated start-up cost is $7,000, and City Council unanimously agreed Monday to cover future general maintenance, including any needed land surveying, appraisal, water or real estate transactions.
“We really believe this garden will be good for the city,” said Mayer. “From the research I’ve done, there is a possible increase in property value from eight to eleven percent, based on some studies.”
A groundbreaking event for the community garden is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 10 and the public is encouraged to attend. Membership forms will be available at the event for convenient sign-up.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/richwoodbeautification.
