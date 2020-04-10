LAKE JACKSON
Face masks are in short supply these days — unless you’re at Gloria Ibarra’s house. The Lake Jackson resident has helped her mom and daughter sew and donate more than 800 face masks since March 23.
But she’s not the only one.
Karen Phillips, together with neighbors Jan King and Susan Holt, have also been hard at work creating cloth face masks to donate.
“I think I have donated 75 to Country Village (assisted living),” Phillips said.
In addition to that, they’ve given some to the Lake Jackson post office, the Dow Wellness Center and hospice facilities. Phillips had plans to donate an additional 40 to local first responders, she said.
“This is a blessing for us because it’s helping us to focus on something good during this time, and not what’s going on in the outside world,” Phillips said. “Everybody is just so excited to be able to help, and I think that’s probably the goal: to get people excited about helping and supporting our community.”
The desire to help first responders and healthcare workers seems to have spread like wildfire throughout the community since the coronavirus reached it, said Sara Richards, owner of Country Village Care in Angleton.
For Ibarra and her family, seeing somebody else wanting to help by donating their time and a skill that they had inspired them to do the same thing, she said.
Ibarra’s mother began teaching Ibarra’s 8-year-old daughter to sew about a month ago, and when Ibarra saw on Facebook that people were requesting and creating cloth masks, she suggested to her mom that they contribute, Ibarra said.
“It’s just kind of tumbleweeded from there,” she said.
On a good day, around her daughter’s schoolwork, the three of them can sew about 100 masks, Ibarra said. Most of those fulfill requests from people who work at hospitals or nursing homes, but they also try to keep 50 set aside for those who request some for their elderly parents or for other family members who work essential jobs, she said.
Each mask is washable and reusable, made out of cotton materials, elastic and thread.
Phillips and King prefer to incorporate ties rather than elastic into their masks, which makes them more adjustable, Phillips said. Because Holt doesn’t sew, one of her contributions is to iron the tie pieces, which has been “such a huge help,” Phillips said.
The masks have been such a huge help to those who have received them, including staff members at Country Village, who have 350 masks in rotation now, Richards said.
“We have 185 employees ... Everybody’s wearing one, and at the end of the day we have a discard area and we take it and wash them, and have them ready for the next shift,” Richards said.
Having so many on hand allows for a good rotation so the process of appropriately washing the masks doesn’t need to be rushed, she said.
While Ibarra, Phillips, King and Holt donate their time and skills to work on the masks, they’ve received donations from people that allow them to work. People have dropped off scraps and materials, Phillips said, and others have even donated money to help pay for materials, Ibarra said.
“I’m so very thankful for the outpouring of support from our community,” Ibarra said.
None of it would be made possible without that support, she said.
“It’s such a neat time to live in a small community because you feel it from all these community people,” Richards said. “They truly are our face mask heroes.”
