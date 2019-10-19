Alvin officers cleared in 2018 shooting
The officers involved in the police shooting that killed an armed man in Alvin in July 2018 were cleared of any charges, Alvin police announced.
Isaac Chapa, 34, died July 15, 2018, after being shot outside Alvin Missionary Baptist Church in the 2000 block of West Lang Street, Alvin Police Capt. Todd Arendell said. Chapa shot a handgun during a disturbance at his family’s home shortly before being shot by police, according to the Oct. 16 news release.
“The incident was fully investigated by the Alvin Police Department, Brazoria County Sheriff’s office, the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers,” the release states.
The release was prompted by the notice of pending litigation by the family, the release states.
Danbury murder trial delayed until January
Originally scheduled to begin Monday, the murder trial of Anthony Kopycinski has been delayed until Jan. 21, online records state.
Kopycinski was indicted on a murder charge after a September 2018 shooting in Danbury that resulted in 38-year-old Ginger Jackson’s death.
Murder is a first-degree felony, carrying a punishment of up to life in prison.
Kopycinski, 37, was originally charged with aggravated domestic assault after the shooting on Sept. 23, 2018, at a home on Avenue B in Danbury. He has remained at Brazoria County jail since that date on a $100,000 bond, online records state.
House panel enlists panel aid in Bonnen investigation
The House Committee on General Investigating has a panel of legal advisers to assist in its investigation of Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s June meeting with Rep. Dustin Burrows and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan.
Sullivan’s release of the audio he secretly recorded during that meeting this week reignited public interest in the event.
The recording showed Burrows and Bonnen asked him to target 10 moderate sitting Republican representatives during the primary election and Bonnen offered to let Sullivan’s “guys” have media access, which Sullivan has claimed since first publicly recounting the details of the meeting.
Legal advisers include Will Hartnett, former member of the House, and Thomas Phillips, former chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court, according to a statement from the committee.
After the Texas Rangers give their final report to the committee, the legal advisers will guide the committee on its next steps, the release states.
