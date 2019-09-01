ANGLETON
AUGUST 30
9:27 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, Fraud.
10:51 a.m., Woodway Street/North Velasco Street, minor accident.
5:46 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
7:29 p.m., 1200 block of Caldwell Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:38 p.m., Ranch House Loop, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 30
10:28 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, accident.
10:33 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, burglary.
1:13 p.m., 100 block of East Dent Street, fraud.
4:55 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
6:22 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
6:47 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, burglary.
6:50 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, criminal trespass.
7:25 p.m., Highway 288-B/Kyle Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:34 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:21 p.m., 700 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
AUGUST 31
2:14 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:43 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise complaint.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 30
10:09 a.m., 1000 block of Casco Road, accident.
12:24 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 30
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, theft.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:00 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
2:38 p.m., 100 block of Bois D Arc Street, minor accident.
2:51 p.m., 500 block of Walnut Street, disorderly conduct.
6:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
8:09 p.m., 200 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
9:57 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332 East, suspicious person.
11:12 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
11:40 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
AUGUST 31
12:41 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
1:20 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
1:27 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
1:46 a.m.,500 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
2:29 a.m., 100 block of North Yaupon Street/Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
2:49 p.m., Elm Court, suspicious person.
3:04 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
3:47 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
