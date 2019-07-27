SWEENY — Two men died after a Union Pacific train struck the pickup truck they were in, police say, and investigators believe the truck was stopped on the tracks.
Juan Aguire, 76, of Houston and another man in his 70s died in the crash at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Kincheloe said. He could not release the second man’s identity because his international family had yet to be notified Friday, Kincheloe said.
Aguire was in the driver’s seat of the truck that was on a private drive in the 5300 block of CR 334, he said. There are no lights or bars that block traffic when a train is coming at that location, Kincheloe said.
The crew of the train was not hurt and Union Pacific is working with the sheriff’s office to investigate, Kristen South, senior director of communications for the railroad company, said by email. The crash was near Riverbend Road, according to the statement.
It’s unclear whether the truck was parked and why the vehicle would have been on the tracks, but the investigation indicates the vehicle was sitting still on the railroad crossing, Kincheloe said.
The sheriff’s investigator sees no fault from train conductor or engineer, who are cooperating fully, Kincheloe said.
Audrey Morain said she witnessed the crash and saw the truck go airborne and hit a telephone pole.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
