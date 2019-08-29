LAKE JACKSON — Community members will twirl, twist and jump to quick, upbeat music as part of a two-day fundraising event benefitting local food pantries.
Zumbathon and Empty Bowls, both annual fundraising events, take place on consecutive days and raise money together for Brazosport Cares and the Food Basket.
Empty Bowls kicks things off Sept. 7, giving residents the opportunity to take home handcrafted bowls donated by local artists. Entertainment is provided by Cole Degges. Dinner and dancing are from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332.
Day two will have attendees burning calories via Zumba, a combination of Latin-style dance and exercise, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive.
She is blown away by how far the event has come, raising more than $250,000 over the last nine years, event chairwoman Cindy Noblitt said.
“It amazes me,” she said. “It’s just amazing that we started out with such a very low budget, low goals as far as how much we wanted to donate to the pantries and it’s gotten to this point.”
She jumps at the chance any time there’s an opportunity to raise awareness for local food pantries, Noblitt said.
Since the start of the two-day charity event, she’s witnessed both the Food Basket and Brazosport Cares grow and she’s proud to be part of an event that thanks both pantries for their tireless work in addressing hunger relief, Noblitt said.
“It has really been remarkable,” she said. “It’s a big group effort. We couldn’t do it without such a generous community.”
The event has grown like crazy over the past nine years and it’s been a large help to the pantry, Brazosport Cares Executive Director Christy Frey said.
“They have just knocked it out of the park,” she said. “It’s huge for us. It funds our food pantry for quite a big part of the year.”
The event also is a reminder to residents of how many families go hungry each day, Frey said.
“I think just learning the extent of hunger in our community,” she said.
For information, call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or Noblitt at 979-297-6612.
