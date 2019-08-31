Just hours after Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas Gulf Coast, cars filled with people claiming to be contractors drove through towns, stopping at any home that looked significantly damaged with promises to repair and rebuild it right away, officials from the Texas Department of Insurance said.
Desperate people who feared waiting weeks and months for repairs readily agreed, officials said.
The problem, council spokesman Mark Hanna said, is there is no real way to tell who is trustworthy and who is a scam artist looking to make a quick buck.
“You’ll see these fake contractors within hours of a storm or event and they offer to help immediately,” Hanna said.
While insurance lobbyists have pushed the Texas Legislature to create a state licensing program for contractors, bills for that purpose have died the last three sessions, Hanna said.
“Roof scams are one of the biggest scams we see in Texas after a storm,” said Mark Vilarreal of the Texas Department of Insurance. “There were 25,000 roofs damaged along the Texas coast. These are storm chasers. You can’t discern from who’s real and who isn’t.”
According to data from FEMA, contracting scams occur when people pose as legitimate contractors after a devastating storm and require money upfront, which is illegal. The Texas Attorney General’s Office reported more than 3,200 calls about fraud in the two weeks after Hurricane Harvey hit Aug. 25, 2017.
There are ways to protect yourself from being scammed, Vilarreal said.
The Texas Department of Insurance developed a list about avoiding contractor scams and saving time and money.
The list includes tips such as avoiding signing any contract before a roofer gives an estimate, not signing a contract that is not filled out completely and not volunteering information to the contractor about the amnount of an expected insurance settlement .
“It’s still up to consumer himself,” Vilarreal said. “Use locally known contractors to help make sure you don’t get just anybody.”
Vilarreal said people can save themselves headaches by also getting bids in writing and checking references.
