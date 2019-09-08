RICHWOOD
Council still considering budget
Richwood will have another budget workshop Monday for the council that has yet to agree on a tax rate.
Council officially decided the tax rate will not increase from the current tax rate of 67 cents per $100 of appraised property value, leaving 61 cents for the maintenance and operations side, but council could adopt a lower tax rate if they choose.
There will be a public hearing for the tax rate and budget, so residents can offer input on both, according to the agenda.
The council will also consider proposals from search firms for city manager recruitment since the city is working with an interim city manager after Michael Coon left the position in May, the agenda states.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
See the full agenda at richwoodtx.gov.
BRAZORIA
Council considers canceling project
City Council will consider canceling the replacement of a 425,000-gallon water storage tank, part of a long list of projects funded by $5.2 million of debt. It’s unclear whether council will officially cancel the project since the Tuesday meeting agenda item is to consider and possibly take action.
Council will also have a budget workshop at the meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St., the agenda states.
Council intends to adopt the rollback tax rate of 68 cents per $100 of property value, a drop of almost four cents from the current rate of 72.2 cents per $100 of appraised property value.
See the full agenda at cityofbrazoria.org.
FREEPORT
Council hosts public hearing on tax rate
Freeport City Council will conduct the second public hearing on the recently proposed property tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year at 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Court Room, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd., according to the agenda.
Citizens will have the opportunity to express their comments and concerns about the proposed tax rate of $0.628005 per $100 of appraised property value. Although the rate is the same as the current rate, citizens should expect to see a 1.6 percent increase in their taxes due to a rise in property value in the area, according to previous reporting by The Facts.
If the proposed rate is passed at the hearing, the council is scheduled to adopt the tax rate at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 16, according to the city’s website.
City Manager Tim Kelty does not expect the meeting to be a long one, he said.
See the full agenda at freeport.tx.us
SWEENY ISD
Trustees to discuss hiring police chief
The board will be meeting Tuesday evening to consider the hiring of a new Chief of Police amongst other topics, according to the agenda.
The interview process is complete and an extensive background check on the potential new chief is underway. It will hopefully be completed by the time of the meeting, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Troy Hill said.
Hill and the trustees are excited to bring on a new officer, he said.
The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, immediately after the executive session, according to the agenda.
See the full agenda at visit sweenyisd.org
