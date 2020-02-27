LAKE JACKSON — The latest in a series of workshops between Lake Jackson staff and government and the developers of the 987-acre potential Alden subdivision showed the groups plan to come to an agreement, but at a slower rate than originally anticipated.
“Yes, there is time pressure,” developer Jim Noteware said, referring to the desire to close on the land from Maury Rubin, who also attended Monday’s meeting.
It’s very clear there is a tremendous amount of interest and excitement about the development, Noteware said. He does not want to disappoint anyone and only enhance those expectations, he said.
The original hope to have the planned unit development, or PUD, agreed upon by both sides by March so Noteware could close on the land from Rubin within the same month appears unlikely to happen.
It would have been possible if the PUD did not differ much from the city’s standards, but that was not the case, City Manager Bill Yenne said. He recommended to “pull” the public meetings planned for March and push them back, though the Planning Commission, City Council and Development Corporation could not take action Monday during the workshop session.
One hang-up between the city and developers was the developers’ desire to have the PUD allow 40-foot lots. There are some 40- and 50-foot lots in other Lake Jackson PUDs, Yenne said Wednesday, but the underlying zone for Alden’s single-family homes is R2-A, which requires 60-foot minimum lots.
Lake Jackson has a history of wide lots, Yenne said. The R-1 zone requires 100-foot lots and the R-2 requires 70-foot lots, he said.
Noteware is willing to eliminate 40-foot lots from the plan, replace them with 45-foot lots and “frankly, not very many of them,” he said.
They are willing to cap the number of 40-foot lots and/or townhomes at 20 percent of the eventual inventory, he said. They agree 30 percent or more of the project will have 60-foot or bigger lots, Noteware said, and the other 50 percent will be in the 50- to 60-foot range.
Millennials who are entering the home-buying market don’t want a formal living room or unnecessary space, so it’s likely they would be interested in buying nicer houses on smaller lots, a market analyst for the developers said at the meeting.
Planning Commissioner Jeff Gilbert said a 45-lot with a $250,000 house on it is nothing to worry about.
“I know you’re anxious,” Gilbert said.
He has a son who will eventually buy a house and currently can’t find a product he’d like in Lake Jackson, Gilbert said, adding his son does not want to spend the weekends mowing the lawn.
Mayor Bob Sipple said they really need to hit the “sweet spot” because this is the last subdivision to develop in Lake Jackson.
“That’s the greatest concern, we have no place else to go … that’s why we’re sensitive as to what goes in there,” he said.
The developers are interested in up to 2,000 single-family units and 1,000 multi-family units, META Planner Kathryn Parker said.
Multiple council members suggested fewer apartments, throwing out numbers including 400 and 500 units.
The city also needs to know the number of total utility connections the developers plan because, with commercial connections, up to 3,500 could be needed, Yenne said.
A water tower, ground storage tank and well for 2,400 to 3,000 connections is planned, he said, but 3,500 connections could trigger the need for another wastewater treatment plan.
The wastewater treatment was built for a population of 40,000, but “TCEQ is a strange animal,” Yenne said. Staff is working to make sure they meet all the criteria, he said.
Councilman Gerald Roznovsky was not at the meeting, but asked staff to address his desire for 30-foot streets.
The current residential standard in the city is 27-foot streets, including curbs, City Engineer Sal Aguirre said.
That is “far larger than we’re typically doing,” but they were proposing the 27-foot standard, Parker said.
The 27-foot width sometimes prohibit emergency vehicles from having proper access when vehicles are parked in the street, meeting goers said.
If everyone agrees to move the public hearings “until maybe April,” Yenne said, he would like public works and engineering to sit down with the developers and “hash this out.”
They also amended the PUD proposal to expire after 15 years unless three requirements are met — a minimum of 500 single-family lots are platted and recorded, a minimum of 50,000 square feet of commercial and/or retail space is developed and the developer makes annual progress reports to the city.
If those conditions are met, the PUD would automatically renew for another 15 years.
This sounds absolutely reasonable, Lake Jackson consultant Sue Darcy said. However, she said she’d like to see a fee for the gated-section property owners to maintain their private streets so angry residents don’t come to the city in a decade when their streets are failing.
