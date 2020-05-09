OYSTER CREEK — City Council is open to returning council meetings to a limited in-person format, Mayor Justin Mills said.
“I would want to put them back open to the public,” Mills said. “Whatever the suggestions are given, we will follow. I would love to fill 25 percent capacity.”
The city would likely continue to offer the Zoom meetings for anyone that feels uncomfortable attending in-person, he said.
“I’m sure we will keep that option,” Mills said. “It’s time to open back up. It’s not like we pack the house anyway. We are ready to get back to business.”
Council delayed adopting a new ordinance that would legalize golf cart, all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles use on city streets with a 35 miles per hour or less speed limit during a virtual meeting Thursday.
The ordinance initially allowed the use of golf carts, but after further review of state laws, the council decided to add more vehicles to it, Mills said.
Despite the council’s approval, they felt it necessary to seek the support of Police Chief Ruben Gonzales at a later date.
The council also took no action on the development of the potential Acadia Landing subdivision.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.