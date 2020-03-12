WEST COLUMBIA — The effects of Hurricane Harvey are still evident, and West Columbia is continuing its efforts to repair the community.
The city was approved for a grant from the General Land Office to improve the sewer line on Lee and South 12th Street, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
The city is set to receive allocation for their Community Development Block Grant, starting next fiscal year. West Columbia is eligible for $190,000 in funds to replace faulty sewer lines, Sutherland said.
“We have identified the area over in the same area as the GLO grant, the South Madson and Ringo area that was flooded,” she said. “We want to concentrate our funds on that sewer project next.”
The block grant can also qualify for a homeowner on Pruitt Lane whose home was destroyed by the flooding, Sutherland said.
Through the General Land Office, the funds will finance the construction of the new home as well as three more home reconstructions — one on Dyson, one on Westview and one already in progress, Sutherland said.
“We need to make sure that our residents receive their Hurricane Harvey funding,” Sutherland said.
Mike Darlow of Perdue Brandon Attorneys at Law presented to council that the city is free of any delinquent tax issues.
Almost half of the total tax base is represented by people over the age of 65 with deferrals in the attainment of their taxes, which is legal.
No residents who owe taxes are in bankruptcy, Darlow said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.