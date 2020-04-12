ANGLETON — Thirteen more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 83 — nearly 37 percent of all confirmed cases in the county.
“Recoveries are always a great thing,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We’re glad to see people are recovering and are getting back healthy.”
While two fatalities have been reported, 140 cases remain active. Nine new cases were announced by the county on Saturday, raising the overall number of COVID-19 cases to 225.
The nine new cases include a Lake Jackson woman in her 40s, a Pearland woman in her 30s, a Rosharon man in his 70s, an Alvin man in his 20s, a Pearland man in his 30s, a Pearland woman in her 40s, a Freeport man in his 20s, an Alvin man in his 50s and an Alvin woman in her 40s.
The number of reported cases continues to skew toward the northern half of Brazoria County, with a total of 169 reported in the Pearland, Manvel, Alvin and Iowa Colony areas. That number accounts for about two-thirds of all cases in the county, with the majority concentrated in Pearland.
The majority of recoveries is skewed toward Pearland as well — a total of 47, which is more than half of the total, at about 57 percent. Of the rest, 13 are in Alvin, seven are in Manvel, four are in Iowa Colony and four are in Rosharon.
The greatest number of recoveries in the county’s southern half are in Angleton with five.
County data shows Sweeny, Quintana and Surfside Beach remain untouched by the virus.
“That’s a good thing,” Sebesta said. “Not all of our communities have been touched by it — but at some point in time they will be.”
Sebesta doesn’t think Bailey’s Prairie has had any cases yet, he said. Neither have Brookside Village, which is north of Pearland, or Hillcrest Village, which is south of Alvin, he said.
But it’s just a matter of time, he said.
“Even little Bonney has been affected by it,” he said.
Sebesta advised people to minimize trips out for essentials, and recommended cloth masks be worn in accordance with CDC recommendations. He also reiterated the importance of social distancing as long as the coronavirus is a threat.
“I think a number of folks in the community are doing very well at minimizing their contact with other people,” Sebesta said.
However, there’s always some who can do better, he said.
“We can always do better. We can always improve upon it,” he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Restaurant offering free enchiladaS FOR EASTERs
La Casona in Angleton and Lake Jackson are offering free enchilada plates from 10 a.m. to noon for Easter Sunday, according to a written statement.
The meal comes with two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas, rice and beans. Plates are limited to four per car. Orders can be called in to each location or placed through the drive-thru service onsite.
Clute disallows any door-to-door sales
The city has not and will not approve any door-to-door sales during the disaster declaration and stay-at-home orders.
Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said the press release was initiated by a man reportedly going door-to-door trying to sell food in the city.
“We had someone trying to sell steaks,” Snipes said. “They had a pickup truck and were going door-to-door trying to sell their steak.”
The man selling the steaks was advised to terminate his door-to-door sales, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said. He may file for a permit once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“Door-to-door sales permits are issued at the discretion of the city,” Fitch said. “And we just don’t think it’s a good time right now for the health of Clute residents.”
