Although the filing period doesn’t open until January for U.S. congressional seats, several have announced their candidacy in Districts 22 and 14 — with at least a dozen Republicans vying for retiring Rep. Pete Olson’s seat in District 22.
Many candidates from both districts have already raised significant funds for their campaigns, according to online federal campaign finance records.
While it’s early in the race, GOP County Chair Shayne Green said it’s necessary to raise funds now because it will take significant resources to build a successful campaign.
“It’s a very important race,” Green said. “It takes a lot of time to raise the amount of money to win an election. ... My guess is it’s gonna take over half a million dollars.
“It also depends on what they believe; some (candidates) believe money is not important — that it’s more about events and block-walking. Some believe you have to have money and do events.”
DISTRICT 22
Following U.S. Rep. Pete Olson’s (R) announcement he would not seek reelection after being elected to the spot in 2009, more than a dozen people announced their intentions to run for his seat, including former Brazoria County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Greg Hill.
District 22 covers the area south of Houston, including Pearland, Sugar Land and Katy.
Hill announced his candidacy in August after only eight months as judge. He has already raised $217,553 for his campaign, leading the 12 other Republican candidates in fundraising, according to online federal campaign finance records.
Just behind Hill, Felicia Harris raised $211,247 for her campaign. Originally from Waco, Harris now lives in Pearland, where she was appointed to the Pearland Economic Development Corporation in 2003 and 2005 and now serves on the Pearland City Council, according to her campaign website.
Other Republican candidates include Howard Lynn Steele Jr., whose campaign has raised just over $42,000, followed by Keli Chevalier with $23,269 and Douglas Haggard with $5,000, according to reports.
Candidates who’ve made their intention known but show no campaign finance data include Bangar Aaloori, Jon Camarillo, Schell Hammel, Matt Hinton, Dan Matthews, Diana Miller, Kathleen Wall and Joe Waltz.
Democratic candidates for District 22 include Derrick Reed, who leads the money race with $114,137 raised for his campaign, online records show. Since 2013, Reed served on the Pearland Planning and Zoning Commission as well as City Council after working for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He is a partner at Stephens Reed and Armstrong in Pearland, according to his online campaign website.
Nyanza Moore, an attorney who represents veterans pro bono, has raised $112,311 for her campaign. She is the daughter of an Air Force veteran and wants to follow in her father’s footsteps of service to country, according to her online campaign website.
Unknown campaign funds for additional challenger Sri Preston Kulkami have been made public as of Nov. 15.
Green believes more candidates might announce their intentions to run before the filing period opens.
“This race will be about name recognition and working in the community,” Green said. “You have to go out and talk to people and raise the money.”
DISTRICT 14
District 14’s Republican incumbent Randy Weber, who was elected in 2012, has already raised $318,763 for his reelection campaign, according to federal online campaign reports.
The district covers areas south of Houston, including Freeport and Beaumont.
Weber lives in Friendswood and has been a Gulf Coast resident for more than 60 years, according to his online campaign website. He previously was a member of the Texas State House of Representatives.
Behind Weber is fellow Republican Bill Sargent, with $29,508 raised for his campaign. Sargent has dedicated his life to changing legislation for residents in Galveston County and has worked for numerous politicians along the way, according to his campaign website.
Leading Democratic candidate Adrienne Bell has raised $60,493 for her campaign fund. Bell is a Houston resident and teacher and deputy field director for Battleground Texas, an organization dedicated to expanding the electorate and registering more voters.
While they’ve announced their candidacy, there are unknown campaign finance records for Democratic challenger Levy Barnes Jr. and Libertarian Don Conley III in the District 14 race.
Campaign funds reported are through the last day of September 2019. The next fund reporting deadline was Wednesday, according to the Federal Election Committee.
The U.S. Congress candidate filing period opens at 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and closes at 5 p.m. March 9.
