ANGLETON
AUGUST 16
2:35 p.m., South Anderson Street/East Orange Street, suspicious person.
3:02 p.m., 700 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:49 p.m., 2100 block of South Velasco Street, minor accident.
9:39 p.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:29 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, loud music.
AUGUST 17
12:38 a.m., 200 block of South Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:49 a.m., 300 block of Laurie Lane, disturbance.
2:11 a.m., 1100 block of South Downing Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:10 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:15 a.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:01 a.m., FM 523/Galaznik Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:11 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driving.
5:41 a.m., South Highway 288/290 Ramp, major accident.
7:57 a.m., Buchta Road/La Laja Drive, shots fired.
CLUTE
AUGUST 16
12:54 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, criminal trespass.
2:37 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
5:29 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road/Highway 288-B, accident.
7:56 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, shots fired.
9:03 p.m., 700 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
9:44 p.m., 300 block of Avery Street, disturbance.
10:02 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
AUGUST 17
12:29 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 16
8:08 a.m., 1700 block of West Fifth Street, burglary.
1:55 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, harassment.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 16
12:07 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, burglary
12:18 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, trespassing.
1:06 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 16
3:12 a.m., 100 block of South 12th Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:24 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
12:34 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:37 a.m., 800 block of South Main Street, suspicious person.
