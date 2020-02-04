LAKE JACKSON — The Facts’ Candidate Forum today will provide a rare opportunity to hear candidates in local contested races speak unscripted, an event organizer said.
Presenting candidates in an environment where they have to break from prepared remarks gives voters a better idea of who they are and how they would react in situations when they’re representing their constituents, Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said. While that often happens on the national level, it doesn’t happen on the local level quite as much, she said.
“This year, with two races that are so important to our county as a whole, I feel that the opportunity to hear from the candidates in their own words, unscripted is worth our readers’ time,” Mintz said.
Republican primary candidates for Texas House District 25 — Troy Brimage, Ro’Vin Garrett, Rhonda Seth, Mitch Thames and Cody Vasut — as well as Brazoria County sheriff hopefuls Richard Foreman, Bo Stallman and Randy Rhyne will answer questions submitted by Facts readers.
“I really want to thank the candidates for agreeing to participate,” Mintz said.
The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. today at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.. After an hour meet-and-greet opportunity with candidates for races including constable, judge and justice of the peace, the question-and-answer sessions will begin with the sheriff candidates.
Democratic House District 25 candidate Patrick Henry will give a short speech, but will not participate in the question-and-answer forum, Mintz said.
There are not any Democratic races included in the forum because there are no democratic primary elections in these races, she said, adding the party was not purposely excluded.
The forum is a great opportunity to understand the candidates and what they stand for, Brazoria County GOP Chairman Shayne Green said. It should help people select the candidate that they’re going to vote for, he said.
“I hope the questions will be tough,” Green said.
This year will have some major elections, including House District 25, sheriff, Congressional District 22 and County Court-at-Law No. 1 judge, he said.
“For the voters who will be selecting the person for House District 25, this is a great opportunity,” Green said of the forum.
The event is free and open to the public.
