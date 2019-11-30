Grand opening set for BASF Dog Park
After months of delays, the BASF Dog Park behind the Lake Jackson Recreation Center is set for a grand opening at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, assuming the weather cooperates.
Scheduled for completion in May, the opening date was pushed back to October or November after city officials cited issues with rain and contractors. That included contractors not seeing or properly caring for Bermuda grass at the site, officials said.
The park will feature walking paths, shade structures, dog cooling pads, dog drinking fountains and dog washing stations. It will be open from dawn to dusk, according to the city’s parks and recreation department, and visitors will have to abide by park rules.
Those include no more than two dogs per person. Visitors must be 16 or older to bring a dog without supervision. Strollers, carriages, skateboards, bicycles, scooters, sick dogs, aggressive dogs, puppies younger than four months, treats and food are prohibited.
Dogs must be current on vaccinations and pet waste must be cleaned immediately, according to the rules.
Rescued dogs showing progress, SPCA says
Three dogs dropped off at the Brazoria County SPCA after surviving on the streets are finally starting to come out of their shells, SPCA board member Beate Damm said.
When the community saw a social media post by Damm about the dogs’ conditions, area residents were quick to respond by donating more than $4,500 for them, Damm said.
Dogs Mila, Sid and Nancy all had mange, a severe skin condition, at the time of their rescue, Damm said. Aided by the community’s efforts, the dogs are receiving the care they need and improving drastically, she said.
“Nancy is still in our director’s office and fighting scabs, but she’s coming out of her shell,” Damm said. “They’re all starting to socialize and slowly but surely making their way through.”
TWIA announces fourth-quarter meeting
Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board of directors announced its fourth-quarter meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., an earlier time than usual, Dec. 10 at the Omni Hotel at 900 North Shoreline Blvd. in Corpus Christi, a news release from the organization states.
Any member of the public wishing to comment on agenda items can submit their remarks to publiccomment@twia.org, a news release states.
The meeting agenda highlights recent recommendations made by the actuarial underwriting committee in regards to association rate filings, rate adequacy issues and strategies, according to a news release.
“All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public. Members of the public may make public comment at the Board meeting about items to be considered,” a news release states.
