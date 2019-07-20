The July heat reminds me of having to learn my multiplication tables during the hot part of the day in the summer when I was an 8-year-old child. My mother made me come in from playing at about 11:30 a.m. through the early afternoon, lie in my parents’ bed (it was close to the kitchen) and learn my times tables.
The mistake she made was handing me a sheet with each set of numbers in a graph. There was a block for the times two, a block for the times three, one for the times four and all the others. Attention-deficit disordered children are easily overwhelmed, and that was my undiagnosed problem. I stared at the poster and said to myself, “Learning this is impossible. I can’t do it!”
Although I was grounded to their bed every day until I learned my times tables, I was a good “inmate.” I just quietly laid around in every position possible, and I even got so bored I poked my finger into the empty socket of my parents’ bed lamp, receiving a hefty jolt of house current. Too bad there wasn’t a bulb screwed into that thing. I never told my parents I had been that stupid.
I stared at the whole sheet of paper without thinking. I stared at it with my mind wandering. Again and again, I’d read the content of the blocks without believing I could memorize all that horde of information.
I’m certain my struggle is the reason I like to help children learn their multiplication tables. I can teach them each number set in 20 minutes by a method I learned to utilize.
And, of course, I realize how important basic math and reading skills are to all other courses. Some courses require math skills and all require reading skill.
My mother could have made things a lot easier for me if she had only handed me a chart of times two. I would have seen that as doable rather than overwhelming.
With all my heart I wanted to learn to play the piano because my parents were gospel singers, and I wanted to please them. I tried private lessons, and I tried a class in elementary school. Zero talent developed … except that I learned to play “Chopstix.”
Music was too overwhelming since I had ADD. The lines and spaces of the treble cleft and the bass cleft seemed insurmountably complicated. There were too many keys on the piano to learn. And there were pedals, too. Then I heard sharps and flats change from song to song. That did it for me. I felt I couldn’t learn it all, so I didn’t learn anything.
I thought about playing in the band in high school; but alas, the music sheets looked more complicated than I had seen in piano. A lot of the notes were tied together by a line joining their flags. One song could be several pages long, and a page-turner had to sit by the musician.
Instruments looked complicated, and I had many questions: How do you know where to stop the trombone slide? How do you know where to press your fingers on the fretboard of a guitar? How do you know which and how many buttons to push on a clarinet? How do you blow and pucker just right to play a flute? How do you know precisely when to ding a triangle? Too overwhelming!
To this day, I wish I could have the fulfillment of musical talent. However, all I can do is play a comb with waxed paper wrapped around it, strum a jaw harp, hum into a kazoo or whistle a tune.
To be sure, I know how to feel for kids who try out something and want to back out while their parents preach, “You can’t be a quitter.”
Various reasons should be considered:
Is your child ADD?
Is your child shy, and did he or she find out she’d have to publicly perform to achieve what is expected?
Is your child such a perfectionist that he or she doesn’t want to do anything he or she can’t do perfectly?
Is there an adult leader who doesn’t like your child?
Did something painful occur of which the parents know not?
Does the child not have natural talents to develop in the endeavor?
Is a parent expecting a child to participate in something because the parent excelled in it in his or her youth?
In counseling, I seek to be thorough and consider everything for the sake of the child. Please do the same in your home.
