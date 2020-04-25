I was asked by close friends what prayer requests were on my heart as we make our way through the pandemic in the United States. Perhaps readers will include my concerns on their prayer lists:
Thank the Lord that media mentions of God, Jesus, Easter and prayer were so positive and affirming.
Pray that our president will be led of God in spite of the crush of opinions and global pressures.
Pray for the retooling of our great companies as they convert assembly lines to make ventilators, masks, gowns and other medical supplies.
Pray that the United States of America will be a supplier of healing for other countries in the way of medical knowledge, testing kits, medical supplies and philanthropic integrity.
Pray that the good deeds of our leaders and other heroes will be appropriately respected.
Pray that people will be careful not to blame God for the pandemic, and that they see through this lens: God does not need unholy tools to accomplish holy purposes.
Praise God for the courage of first responders and medical personnel—those who run toward danger.
Pray that God will especially minister to public servants who become ill.
Thank God that the substance of things not seen — faith and dedication — will conquer a virus that can’t be seen.
Pray that God will bless the minds of researchers to discover healing medicines and inoculations.
Pray that our businesses and faith-based organizations will endure.
Pray that the few religious leaders who are defying federal guidelines will come to their right senses and opt to give forth wholesome witnesses of cooperation and wise leadership. (Social distancing isn’t about restricting religious expression; it’s about not allowing the virus to move from one person to another when congregating in close proximity.)
Pray that God will lend a special portion of his presence to the many isolated and lonely people who are sick and to those who are the friends and loved ones of those who are ill.
Pray for the children who are bewildered and afraid by how mortal is life, those who are grieving the death of a parent, grandfather or other loved one or friend, and for those who are begging God to save someone for whom they care.
Pray that adults will be moved to come to terms with how fragile is mortal life, and turn to the immortal family of God.
Pray that God will comfort all those who mourn the dead.
Pray for the mental states of medical personnel who have to move dead bodies to morgues and refrigerated semi-trailers, and pray for undertakers who are overwhelmed with the deceased.
Pray for the custodians as they clean and disinfect public places while they try to protect themselves.
Pray for the clients of His Love Counseling Services and other ministries while unallowed to have one-on-one contact visits.
As a hymn has it, “prayer is the key to heaven” and “faith unlocks the door.” We need a healing balm from heaven to descend upon the earth.
We are being invited to pray by the president of the United States, governors, mayors, police chiefs and others. Let’s join them in prayer as a great swell of supplication radiates from our world.
“Pray without ceasing,” the apostle Paul admonished.
