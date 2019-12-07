Screech! Static! Erratic whistling! Clatter as if from space!
I’m remembering the sounds of the old radios as we turned the tuning dial to search for a station to which to listen. Finally, when we hit dead center on a frequency, the racket subsided, and we could hear Bing Crosby clearly sing, “I’ll be home for Christmas.”
Once we found a station we liked, we wanted to stay tuned; we didn’t want the signal to drift. Radio personalities and news anchors wanted us to stay tuned, too. They’d say, “You’re listening to KIDC radio; stay tuned for more talk and music right after this commercial break.”
Today “stay tuned” is so repetitiously spoken on radio and TV that we hardly notice it being said.
This subject has been on my mind this week because a song I learned as a child has been stuck in my head. It’s this one:
“Whisper a prayer in the morning,
“Whisper a prayer in the noon,
“Whisper a prayer in the evening,
“To keep your heart in tune.”
This hymn, anonymously written, invites us to search through the static of life and tune our hearts to God’s frequency throughout the day, being mindful of God’s presence.
This week a young man who visited me in counseling described a girl who is a supportive friend. “She inspires me because she is full of energy for her faith in God,” he said. In other words, she’s inspirational because she diligently keeps her heart in tune.
Two thousand years before electronic media, the apostle Paul admonished us to keep our hearts in tune. He said we are to “pray without ceasing.” He encouraged believers to live in an attitude of prayer, to stay tuned.
The second stanza of the hymn’s lyrics say we need to pray throughout the day because …
“God answers prayer in the morning,
“God answers prayer in the noon,
“God answers prayer in the evening,
“So keep your heart in tune.”
Since success breeds success, seeing prayers answered are enhanced reasons to keep your heart in tune with God.
I say, “Our prayers don’t get God up and moving; he’s always up and moving. Our prayers just tune us to his frequency so that he can move within us.”
So I have to mention my mother in this column once again. She stayed tuned to a talk-show with God. If she passed people broken down on the side of the road (and we couldn’t help), she’d say aloud, “Lord, be with them and keep them safe.” If she heard the siren of an ambulance, “Lord, be with whoever is being rushed to the emergency room.”
When Mother heard a tornado roaring toward her home, she exclaimed, “Father, you had better help me, quick!” I don’t think she closed her prayers with “amen” very often since she wanted to keep God always on the line.
Susan Moore, former owner of Sonshine Book and Gift Shop, also comes to my mind. She seems tuned in to God at every moment, and she is instant in prayer. Praise is ever upon her lips when someone shares a blessing.
Specific to Christianity is the belief the Christ of Christmas will come a second time, known as the Second Coming of Christ, and take true believers with him to heaven.
People have wondered for centuries how he would know who belongs to him. From the perspective of this column, all he’d have to do is to lock onto whose tuners are tuned to him.
Appropriate then is the last stanza of the hymn:
“Jesus may come in the morning,
“Jesus may come in the noon,
“Jesus may come in the evening,
“So keep your heart in tune.”
