Now that we are so careful to wash our hands and sanitize, I’d like to mention an area where there is a chink in our armor: Your children’s and grandchildren’s shoestrings and soles.
I’ll approach it this way: What would you do if a lab tech handed you a cotton swab to hold that he or she had used to collect a culture from the floor in front of bathroom fixtures while he or she opened a Ziplock bag for transporting it to a lab? I doubt you’d be a willing participant.
Worse happens every time our children and grandchildren visit a public restroom with shoes untied. Swish, swish, swish, go their shoestrings, mopping along the floor, collecting urine cultures — cultures that remain present for how long?
Each time they tie their shoes, it transfers to their fingers. Then, what is touched by their fingers?
If parents or grandparents tie their shoes for them, the cultures transfer to your fingers. Then what is touched by your fingers?
I make no claim to being an exemplary parent, but among the things about which I was careful was taking my children to the bathroom.
I carried sanitizing wipes with me, and I sanitized the toilet seats and placed paper on them before they took seats. And, of course, I made sure their shoes were tied.
I’ve thought about how doctors and nurses wear new gloves each time they interact with a new patient. Children don’t. How many people might be represented in their soiled shoestrings?
Someone who heard I was writing about this said only this one word: “Velcro.”
Yes, that makes a lot of sense.
On my return trip from a busy Houston medical clinic, I stopped by to honor an invitation for dinner.
I was stopped midway in the garage and asked to remove my shoes because I had been walking in a medical setting.
I saw the wisdom of it and took off my shoes.
Pandemic or not, shoe soles are a risk. They press the floor unprotected in public restrooms, and then we handle them as we take them off and put them back on. After that, what is touched by our fingers?
Here are my suggestions, as one who counsels children and families, for taking children to the restroom:
Before entering, check shoestrings to make certain that they aren’t touching the floor.
Observe the floor in front of the bathroom fixtures to be sure there is no liquid present.
Sanitize the toilet seat and the front of the fixture where contact might occur.
Flush the toilets before the children approach them to flush away sitting water.
Place toilet paper in the fresh water to float and prevent splashing.
Allow the children to do what they need to do.
Remove them and allow them distance before flushing the toilet.
Turn on the water for them so they won’t have to touch handles.
Wash your hands, as well.
With a paper towel turn off the water and open the door.
Toss the towel in the trash.
Yea, for you! Good mom or dad! Good nanna or grandpa!
It’s a good idea, too, to sanitize the soles of their shoes.
And remember this: In consideration of children’s safety, don’t send them alone to public restrooms. Think about it. Sending them alone is the only time they are separated from you and not protected by you. People with bad intentions covet that moment.
When my daughter became too old to go into the men’s restroom, I accompanied her to the outside door of the women’s restroom. She then looked in and returned to tell me who was in the restroom. If all was OK, I remained about 10 feet from the outside door until she returned.
And, adults, we need to be mindful of our own safety. Twice, I’ve had to quickly exit to escape troubling situations in public restrooms. Bad guys know people alone are easy marks.
Sometimes, we have to consider the nitty gritty of real life. This column is such a time.
Let’s all add the above precautions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.