WEARING MASKS
Margaret Lena McMahan
Those who are vulnerable need to stay home. Even if exposed, you can only contract it through your mouth, nose and eyes. Wash your hands and sanitize. Mortality rates are much higher for the flu and pneumonia, even with their having vaccines. Not all people choose to vaccinate and all will not do so even when there is a COVID-19 vaccine. Hand washing and sanitizing is key.
Sally Lynch
Masks don’t really help but if you want to wear one, do it.
Isabel Salazar-Lumbreras
To each their own. Make choices for yourself don’t wait until someone says to do.
Paul Henderson
Is anybody else curious. Prisions are the epitome of “quarantining”, stay-at-home so to speak, so how did inmates catch COVID-19? Is forcing all of America to isolate really doing any good?
Cassie N Alvin Grice
All these people saying make choices for yourself etc. Obviously do not listen to healthcare workers. The mask is to protect others, not yourself. So yes, by my family being responsible and wearing a mask, it does no good for my family if you’re not wearing one. So in actuality, my choice only benefits you while your choice to not take a small step affects so many others.
Stacie Ford Getgood
Good to know we aren’t forced and each person should use their own judgment based on their individual family and needs. BC strong!
Denise Miller Green
Well my opinion is., if you feel you should wear a mask, wear it; if you feel you should wear gloves, wear them; if you feel you should not do anything, don’t do anything. It is your choice in the end. The masks might help someone from spreading it if they have it. But who knows who has it until it is too late. So I will wear my mask in public and my family will wear theirs, but that is our choice. Just use common sense. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face or lick weird things like counters or walls. Just use your brains.
Gay Griffin Ennis
I plan to wear a mask in public, and use my own common sense.
Leanne Red
I’m not saying it’s a bad idea to wear a mask, but it doesn’t protect you, it protects others from you, according to the surgeon general. Also, perhaps we will, unconsciously, have more reason to touch our face, and spread the virus with our hands instead, if we are asymptotic. The most important thing we can do to protect ourselves is wash our hands, and stay at least 6 feet away from everyone else. And wash our hands.
REOPENING THE STATE
Shay Wright
I question this: Brazoria County numbers continues to climb. This is the dumbest thing and I find it funny that every leader keeps saying “we haven’t reached our peak yet in Texas,” yet they want to open up the state during the peak. If that’s not the dumbest thing I’ve heard and seen. Ask yourself before going out, “Is It worth it and, will there be enough ventilators to help me when I become sick or my elders?” Smh
Tanelle Rowe
Some unfortunately are gonna be the guinea pigs to see if the virus is still spreading and a lot of people are probably gonna get sick, which puts others at risk again. All of the sudden it’s OK to do certain things but a week ago is wasn’t, but I also can only imagine the disaster families are going through who aren’t working. This whole thing is just so sad. They are saying our hospitals are now prepared if more get sick and that was one of the reasons the stay at home order was issued, so hospitals have time to prepare if a large number of people do fall to the illness. Either way, we are not ready to just go on about our business yet, and I pray this doesn’t turn into a hot spot area.
Jennifer Capelo
I think one of the issues we’re battling is people thinking that being asked to be more mindful of hygiene and basic manners is infringing on their rights. People are angry about the suggestion of masks in public. I wear one to the grocery store, not for myself, but so I don’t pass on anything to store employees. I don’t find it an inconvenience, I see it as doing my part. And again, I’m still seeing those that use tobacco products spitting outside. I mean really, if they can’t wear a mask could they at least not spit into the wind in front of people? It feels ridiculous that we need to have these conversations but there is such a lack of respect in this society that I guess they’re necessary.
Robert Stowers
The problem is that they have put this at the forefront of the media and used it to put fear into everyone instead of simply educating the public. We should be careful, more mindful of our surroundings and actions as well as step up our sanitary hygiene practices, but we never should have shut down. Tens to 100 times more small business have or will die than people from this shutdown.
Christina Truss Swanson
With as many cases as Brazoria County has, they need to keep that in place a little while longer, or there wont be any people at all.
Scott Searcy
Three people dead out of a whole county and it is still shut down? Yeah, that makes total sense.
Jennifer Peña
I think that if you still fear the virus, you should be allowed to remain sheltered in place (no job lost). However, if you are not in fear, the way most of the county is, you should be able to resume life as you knew it. It is going to have to involve give and take.
Glenda Kramer
No matter what, people are not going to listen. As said above, be safe, be vigilant and do what’s best for your family. This isn’t over by a long shot, but the economy has to recover for people to live. People just need to be smart, and for some, that’s really hard.
Chris Vance
“There are more important things than living.” — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX)
Rocky Reno
Brazoria County should go further than that and open completly back up. Be the leader, not the puppet.
Debra Duncan
The problem is we aren’t going to know and this isn’t going away any time soon. The longer we allow businesses to sit idle and people out of jobs the worse our economy becomes and some businesses will never recover. Baby steps to get our economy back up and running.
Serenity Hackett
We need to open the economy and let people decide for themselves if they feel safe going out or if they’d rather wait. People have lost their jobs and their businesses. Every day we have to wait is another day these people can’t work, or even look for a job.
Mark Bressler
Open up too early and the only thing anyone is going to be is a statistic.
China needs to be punished economically
