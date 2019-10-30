Halloween is Thursday, and children will be out in their neighborhoods to enjoy treats, fun and games. Motorists and pedestrians can take steps to make this year’s Halloween a safe one.
Although Halloween comes before we turn our clocks back, the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer. With shorter days come more night driving, which requires extra attention from motorists as well as pedestrians. Sadly, Halloween also increases the number of drunken drivers on the road at night. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 42 percent of those killed in traffic crashes on Halloween night from 2013 to ’17 died in crashes involving a drunken driver.
NHTSA also reports nearly two-thirds of all fatal pedestrian crashes occur in low-light conditions. The large number of young pedestrians out on Halloween evening makes it an especially dangerous time. Here is a scary fact from the National Safety Council — children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day.
That’s why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension reminds parents and children of the following safety tips to keep in mind during Halloween and all year long.
Tips for Motorists
Avoid using handheld electronic devices.
Remember, as soon as you step out of your car, you become a pedestrian.
Be especially alert for all road users, including pedestrians, at night.
Slow down in areas where pedestrians are likely to be or where sight distances are limited. Keep your windshield clean. Watch for children walking on roads, medians and curbs. Enter and exit driveways carefully.
Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked vehicles and from behind bushes and shrubs. They’re excited — and they are not paying attention.
Never drink and drive. If you are partying, designate a driver.
If you see a drunken driver or impaired pedestrian on the road, contact law enforcement.
Tips for Parents
Adults should accompany children at all times and supervise their “trick or treat” activities.
Teach children to “stop, look left-right-left, and listen” before they cross the street.
Use a flashlight and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible to motorists.
Be certain the mask does not obstruct vision or hearing.
Ensure costumes do not impede walking or driving ability.
Tips for Pedestrians (children and adults)
Before crossing a street, stop at the curb or edge of the road and look left-right-left to be sure no cars are coming. Continue to check for traffic while on the street.
Walk — never run — from house to house or across the road.
Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.
When crossing at an intersection with a traffic light, be sure to watch for turning cars. Obey all pedestrian signals.
Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.
By taking some extra time to make sure drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists obey the rules, Halloween can be a safe time for all.
