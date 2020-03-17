FREEPORT – Port Freeport recently announced the winners of the 20th annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament Logo Drawing Contest. Brazoria County’s youth ages 3-14 are eligible to enter the contest and are invited by fliers distributed to the schools within the Navigation District.
The Port Commission and staff congratulate Jayleen Macias for submitting the winning logo. Jayleen, a fifth-grade student at Westside Elementary in Angleton, received a $100 Visa gift card and her winning logo will be used on all fliers, posters, advertisements and T-shirts for the tournament.
Isabella Nunez, a third grader at Velasco Elementary in Freeport, earned second-place and received a $50 Visa gift card, and third-place winner Elizabeth Diehl, a sixth-grade student from Grady Rasco Middle School in Lake Jackson, received a $25 Visa gift card. All winners alsdo were presented a framed print of their drawing.
“Over 335 entries were received this year with students participating from 24 schools across the Port Navigation District,” Port Freeport Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. “We continue to be impressed with the talent and creativity of the young artists in our community and look forward to celebrating 20 great years of this fun family event on May 9.”
The Port Commission, Community Advisory Panel members and staff voted anonymously for their favorite drawing from 15 finalists. In addition to the top three awards, finalists were awarded honorable mention and received Chick-Fil-A gift cards. Top 15 finalists included: Peyton Yeager of O.M. Roberts Elementary; Avery Vance of Brazosport Christian School; Marley Richards, Amelia Lusk, Jordan Harvey, Alyssa Echols and Hazel Poindexter of Lake Jackson Intermediate; Ashley Tranyor of Our Lady Queen of Peace; Elizabeth Diehl, Brady Faulkner, Reece Perk, Joshua Serros and Ava Fontanella of Rasco Middle School; Jayleen Macias of Westside Elementary; and Isabella Nunez of Velasco Elementary.
Port Freeport also recognized the administration and staff at Our Lady Queen of Peace for the highest number of students participating in the contest.
“On behalf of the Port Commission, I would like to congratulate the winners of the logo drawing contest and express our gratitude to the school administration and teachers for their support in helping us reach the students and their families,” Port Freeport Commission Chairman Shane Pirtle said.
For information about 20th Annual Port Freeport Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament, visitportfreeport.com/community or call 979-233-2667.
Port Freeport is committed to keeping the local community informed of our operation and results. If you have questions or comments about this article, email or call Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick.
