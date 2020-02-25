LAKE JACKSON
Celebrity Waiter benefit scheduled for Saturday
Junior Achievement invites the public to an evening of fun at the 33rd annual Celebrity Waiter Auction and Dinner on Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
The event directly benefits more than 6,500 students annually by providing the funds necessary to purchase program materials and train volunteers to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurial and work readiness programs in the eight school districts and other groups within the county.
Tickets are $50 each, a table of 10 is $500 and sponsorships of between $500 to and $5,000 are available.
For information on the Celebrity Waiter dinner, “Who’s Who” Golf Classic on May 8 or JA-in-a-Day event March 6 at Lanier Middle School, call the JA office at 979-549-0800, email Kimberly.effenberger@ja.org or visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-brazoriacounty.
