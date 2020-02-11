LAKE JACKSON — The Jack Harvell Mass CPR Class, an annual event sponsored by CHI St Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital since 2007, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lake Jackson Civic Center.
The class provides area residents the knowledge and skills that can help save a life. It is named for a pioneering CPR instructor whose passion was bringing CPR skills to the public. Harvell’s devotion to saving lives through CPR spanned decades in the Brazoria County area.
The skills learned in this course will help participants recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly and help the person until more advanced care arrives. And while AEDs can be used by the public regardless of whether the responder has been trained, even minimal training improves performance, timeliness and efficacy.
Participants should be 13 or older, wear comfortable clothes, bring water (if desired) and be ready for a fun and informative day.
Advance registration is required, and the fee is $20 to cover the cost of the book, completion card and the class, payable in cash or check at the door.
For information, contact Sheri Beeson at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
