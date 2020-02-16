Information provided by Brazoria County Health Department:
ALVIN
Fairway Food Mart, 5000 block of Fairway Drive, Jan. 8, 100
Alvin Pantry, 19387 Highway 35, Jan. 9, 97
Tiger Way Express Inc., 4115 Highway 35, Jan. 9, 100
Greak’s Smokehouse, 3601 Highway 6, Jan. 21, 100
ANGLETON
Mulligan’s Golf Center 855 CR 340, Jan. 8, 100
Mulligan’s Golf Center, 855 CR 340, Jan. 15, 100
Oasis Angleton, 22679 North Highway 288, Jan. 30, 96
BRAZORIA
Food Express, 407 E. Bernard St., Jan. 3, 93
Diamond S #2, 1013 S. Brooks St., Jan. 6. 93
Rikos Tacos & Snackshop #3, 210 S. Brooks St., Jan. 7, 85
Rikos Tacos & Snackshop #3, 210 South Brooks St., Jan. 7, 98
Subway, 422 Brooks St., Jan. 9, 95
Dollar General #18380, 20198 Highway 36, Jan. 13, 95
Bucee’s #5, 1101 S. Brooks St., Jan. 14, 100
Corner Stop, 401 S. Brooks St., Jan. 14, 83
El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 1116 N. Brooks St., Jan. 17, 94
DANBURY
Learning CTR, LLC, 1610 Main St., Jan. 14, 100
MANVEL
Burger King 12, 17657 Highway 6 S., Jan. 15, 100
Dear Donut Man, 19433 Highway 6 Suite 100, Jan. 15, 100
JB Hensler College & Career Academy, 7380 Lewis Lane, Jan. 16, 100
Timewise Food Store #279, 17510 Morris Ave., Jan. 27, 100
