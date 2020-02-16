Information provided by Brazoria County Health Department:

ALVIN

Fairway Food Mart, 5000 block of Fairway Drive, Jan. 8, 100

Alvin Pantry, 19387 Highway 35, Jan. 9, 97

Tiger Way Express Inc., 4115 Highway 35, Jan. 9, 100

Greak’s Smokehouse, 3601 Highway 6, Jan. 21, 100

ANGLETON

Mulligan’s Golf Center 855 CR 340, Jan. 8, 100

Mulligan’s Golf Center, 855 CR 340, Jan. 15, 100

Oasis Angleton, 22679 North Highway 288, Jan. 30, 96

BRAZORIA

Food Express, 407 E. Bernard St., Jan. 3, 93

Diamond S #2, 1013 S. Brooks St., Jan. 6. 93

Rikos Tacos & Snackshop #3, 210 S. Brooks St., Jan. 7, 85

Rikos Tacos & Snackshop #3, 210 South Brooks St., Jan. 7, 98

Subway, 422 Brooks St., Jan. 9, 95

Dollar General #18380, 20198 Highway 36, Jan. 13, 95

Bucee’s #5, 1101 S. Brooks St., Jan. 14, 100

Corner Stop, 401 S. Brooks St., Jan. 14, 83

El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 1116 N. Brooks St., Jan. 17, 94

DANBURY

Learning CTR, LLC, 1610 Main St., Jan. 14, 100

MANVEL

Burger King 12, 17657 Highway 6 S., Jan. 15, 100

Dear Donut Man, 19433 Highway 6 Suite 100, Jan. 15, 100

JB Hensler College & Career Academy, 7380 Lewis Lane, Jan. 16, 100

Timewise Food Store #279, 17510 Morris Ave., Jan. 27, 100

