Today
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson:
11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Watson at 979-236-7030.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Topic is wills and trusts. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizens Android Class: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Thursday at Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Call 979-248-1150.
Pumpkin Patch Open: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Tuesday
Trunk or Treat: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Trunks still needed. To reserve parking spot, contact Wendy Aschenbach at waschenbach@angletonisd.net or Gerry Mosqueda at gmosqueda@moodybank.com.
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. 12 and older $5, 11 and younger $3. Purchase online or at the center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Parenting Class: 7 to 8 p.m. at The Rock Church, 504 S. Main St., Clute. Twelve-week course on dealing with stress, bullying, an angry child, etc. Call 979-265-5487 or visit www.trcfamily.org.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 13 to 18 only. Membership $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.com.
