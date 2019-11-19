LAKE JACKSON — Start out the weekend Friday evening with a fun run through downtown Lake Jackson, then stick around for live music at the Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza as the city’s Festival of Lights returns for its 30th year this weekend.
Saturday’s full day of events includes Breakfast with Santa at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, fun kids’ activities, a carnival, vendors, photos with Santa, community performances and the Parade of Lights.
Activities are centered around the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.
For details or to download event applications, visit www.lakejackson-tx.gov/222/Festival-of-Lights. Highlights include:
Jingle Jog
Bring the entire family and show off your “Holly Jolly” attire as you jog about 1 mile through downtown Lake Jackson. The race will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday and starts and finishes at the civic center plaza. Entry fee is $15 and advance registration is required at the Civic Center or at thedriven.net/FOLJingleJog.
FOL Concert
Stick around after the Jingle Jog and dance the night away listening to live music by local favorites the Dirty Unkuls while sitting under the holiday lights of downtown Lake Jackson. The free performance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Breakfast with Santa
Advance registration is required for this event, which will be 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday and usually sells out in a hurry. Children can have a breakfast courtesy of Whataburger and meet Santa at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Participants can get a treat, enjoy a game, make a craft or take in a holiday cartoon in the theater. The cost is $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members. For information, visit LakeJacksonMuseum.org.
Saturday’s events
Visit with Santa, ride a carnival ride, shop for Christmas gifts, eat great food and enjoy performances by local children through the day.
Activities include food and craft booths and children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., snowland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa on the Plaza from noon to 3 p.m. and Wright’s Carnival attractions from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Parade of Lights
This night parade goes through downtown Lake Jackson and lights up the sky with the holiday spirit. It kicks off at 7 p.m.
