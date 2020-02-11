RICHWOOD
OLQP students have their poems published
Sixth-grade students at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School in Richwood have had their poems chosen for publication by Creative Communication in their anthology, “a celebration of poets.” The books should be out in about six months.
Students selected for publication and their works are:
Marisa Aaron: “OLQP is the Place to Be”;
Brady James: “I Remember”;
Aryahi Kadiyala: “A School Day”;
Lillian Lopez: “Memories”;
Ryan Martinez: “Memories”;
Joseph Morrison: “My Memory of OLQP”;
Audrey Mulholland: “Memories”;
Luis Oliver: “Outside”;
Gianna Owen: “OLQP Choir”;
Ben Pottratz: “Memories of OLQP”;
Mason Whittington: “Thanks to OLQP”;
Zoe Yates: “My Teacher.”
The teacher was Rosselle Sanchez.
CLUTE
Applicants sought for Ward B position
Council Member Erick Aguilar has filed to run for mayor and per provisions of the city charter has resigned his position representing Ward B. In the interest of transparency and equity, City Council would like volunteers wishing to fill this seat to submit a notice of their interest in writing to the city clerk’s office.
Interested parties must resided within the boundaries of Ward B and be eligible to stand for election per the city charter and state law.
The deadline for submitting a written notice of interest is 5 p.m. Thursday. Council will consider the applications during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at Clute City Hall.
Notices of Interest may be delivered to City Clerk Rosie Poitevint in person, via courier or mail at City Hall, 108 E. Main St., by fax or email at rosie@clutetexas.gov. Call City Hall at 979-265-2541 with any questions.
FREEPORT
Daddy-Daughter Dance to be Sock Hop
Fathers and daughters are invited to do the Boogie Woogie, Jitterbug and other popular dances from the 1950s during the city of Freeport’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance this weekend.
The Sock Hop-themed event will be rockin’ around the clock from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at RiverPlace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, in Freeport Municipal Park.
Tickets are $25 for a dad and one daughter and $10 for each additional daughter. They can be purchased at the Freeport Visitors Center, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd., or Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St.
For information, call 979-233-0066.
