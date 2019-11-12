LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College will host a faculty recital by Adjunct Professor of Voice Anna Diemer at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Clarion.
Diemer is a Houston-based voice teacher, soprano and arts entrepreneur who has been teaching voice at the high school, collegiate and adult levels for the past seven years. Sarah Bouse will accompany her on piano.
With a background in opera, musical theater and jazz, Diemer enjoys performing in all genres, with an interest in reviving the medium of art song. She serves as the co-managing diva of personnel and programming for the Houston chapter of Opera on Tap, where she organizes and performs in their outreach concerts at local venues.
Diemer specializes in new music and has commissioned and premiered works by Houston-area composers Joshua Zinn and Mark Buller. She made her Houston Symphony solo debut in 2016 and, in fall 2017, collaborated with Andrés Music Director Orozco-Estrada on a project involving singers in a performance of Charles Ives’ Symphony No. 3, “The Camp Meeting.” Most recently, she was featured as a soloist in Aaron Copland’s “In the Beginning” with the Houston Symphony Chamber Singers during their tour of Poland and Germany.
She has a bachelor of music from Furman University and a master of vocal pedagogy and performance from the University of Houston, where she studied with Melanie Sonnenberg.
Bouse, who has taught piano since she was 14, is on the music faculty at Lone Star Community College-Montgomery, where she teaches piano, and Lake Michigan College, where she teaches online humanities courses. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Houston Community College. Her love for teaching and performing led her to attend Belmont University in Nashville, where she double majored in piano performance and piano pedagogy.
After moving to Houston to attend Rice University, Bouse completed a master of music in vocal coaching degree at the Shepherd School of Music in 2016. She also represented Rice and made her Kennedy Center debut in the Conservatory Project concert in Washington, D.C., in February 2016.
For information about Sunday’s faculty recital, call 979-230-3156.
