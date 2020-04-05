Where else can you go to eat with mannequins, see Harry Potter characters, doctors, Evel Knievel, pink ladies, felines and baboons all in a day? That would be Junior Achievement’s recent Celebrity Waiter Event, which was attended by more than 200 business and industry leaders across the county.
Waiters and decorators got into the spirit with a wide variety of table themes. Some of those themes included:
Performance Contractors’ over-the-top crawfish theme complete with complimentary crawfish that took home the coveted 33-year-old porcelain pig that is awarded to the Best Decorated Table.
Area Print Shop/A Day to Remember had an elaborate patriotic theme.
BASF’s table featured Harry Potter with all the wonderful characters.
Brazosport ISD’s table was a vibrant children’s birthday party.
Chevron Phillips was celebrating 20 years in business with a beautiful red, white and blue theme.
Cody Vasut for State Rep HD25 had a patriotic theme.
Help Inc’s Welcome to the Jungle theme was complete with safari animals.
Freeport Welding had a simple elegant country theme.
Lucy Goose Market/Meyer Towing had a pretty springtime theme happening.
KCG Construction had a Denim and Diamonds theme going.
Marquis Construction had a Whataburger theme.
Oak Village-Creekside-Woodlake Health Facilities brought Abner the mannequin for dinner at their medical lab-themed table.
Phillips 66/Port Freeport table was a lollipops and lace theme.
Nalco Champion sported a groovy 1950s theme.
Salvation Army had a traditional red kettle bell theme.
Tolunay Wong had a Joanna-approved “Fixer Upper” shabby chic theme.
Vernor Materials tables featured a Hawaiian Luau theme.
Woodforest Bank and Turner had a Vegas card theme.
Zachry Old Ocean had a Texans-themed table.
Zachry Freeport had a mad cattery table.
Wine sponsors were CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and Honda of Lake Jackson, and Pearl sponsors were Offshore Inspection Group and Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott.
Celebrity waiters included Brittany Barclay, Jimmie Birmingham, Judge Jack Brown, Richard Foreman, Martin Hagne, Judge Terri Holder, Judge Marc Holder, Joyce Hudman-County Clerk, Wendy Irwin, Brushawn Lewis, Marinell Music, Fred Ortiz for Lake Jackson Mayor, Commissioner Dude Payne, Port Commissioner Shane Pirtle, Ryan Shipley, Bo Stallman for Sheriff, Mark Thornton, Ben Turner, Cody Vasut for State Representative HD25, John Wilkinson and Kelly Wilkinson.
Proceeds from the event will directly benefit several thousand students annually by providing the funds necessary to purchase program materials and train volunteers to teach basic economics and financial literacy programs in the eight school districts in the county. Close to 400 volunteers from the community and local businesses present hands-on, colorful programs to more than 6,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, addressing issues including entrepreneurship, basic money management, credit, insurance, career investigation and employment readiness.
For information about Junior Achievement of Brazoria County, call 979-549-0800, email kimberly.effenberger@ja.org or visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-brazoriacounty. Junior Achievement of Brazoria County is at 225 Parking Way in Lake Jackson.
