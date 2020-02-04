LAKE JACKSON — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Brazosport College’s Community Education Department is offering a new culinary class aimed toward couples.
With its Heart-to-Heart Couples Cooking Class, participants can treat their other halves to an early Valentine’s Day gift. After preparing a delicious meal, couples can dine by candlelight while enjoying conversations with new friends.
The class, which is $85, will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 6 and will be held in Community Education’s demonstration kitchen on the Brazosport College campus. Please contact the BC Community Education Department if you will be bringing libations.
The Heart-to-Heart Couples Cooking Class is part of BC Community Education’s new hands-on series of culinary classes, “Let’s Get Cooking.” Other classes include “Speed Scratch Cooking” on March 5 and “Gourmet Desserts Made Easy” on April 9.
All three classes are taught by professional chef Debbie Warren, who has more than 35 years of experience cooking and entertaining for large groups.
For information or to register for a class, contact BC Community Education at www.brazosport.edu/ce or call 979-230-3600.
