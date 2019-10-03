WEST COLUMBIA — Hoggtoberfest is a family-friendly event centered around good, clean fun and the welcoming of fall. There will be activities and games for all ages, cold refreshments for adults in the Biergarten, live entertainment, merchandise vendors, food and fun.
The event will be from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Varner Hogg Plantation State Historic site. Admission is $3, with children 5 and younger free.
Beverages will be available by purchasing beer tickets for $4 each. Hogg-Dogs, light snacks, sodas and water are $1 to $2 in the concession stand.
Because parking is always an issue, a shuttle service will bring people from the city park.
Children’s activities include historic games, a hay ride, face painting, pumpkin bowling and a bottle toss.
The historic site is at 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.