WILD PEACH
New afterschool program available
There’s a new afterschool program in Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
Premier Academy at Wild Peach Elementary is administered by Communities In Schools. It will offer an opportunity for students to participate in an educational and continual learning atmosphere. The program will focus on providing expanded academic enrichment and so much more after school.
For information, call Julia Haskins at 281-728-1888.
BRAZORIA
Mammograms coming to Brazoria Library
The Rose will be providing mammograms Oct. 28 at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Appointments fill up quickly, so early registration is encouraged by calling 281-464-5136 or visiting www.therose.org/mobile and entering code BCL.
The service is available to women who are 35 and older, are due for a mammogram, don’t have any breast symptoms or problems, not currently pregnant or nursing, haven’t been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years and have a primary care physician. Women who don’t qualify but have other breast health needs may call 281-484-4708.
Financial assistance is available to those who qualify, including those who are uninsured, are low income and can provide proof of income, or have a doctor’s order.
The Rose’s mission is to save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all. Learn more at www.therose.org.
SWEENY
Save the date for FFA alumni fundraiser
The Sweeny FFA Alumni Association’s all-you-can-eat fish and shrimp fundraiser will be form 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459 in Sweeny.
Meal plates are $15 each and include adult beverages. There also will be live and silent auctions and entertainment provided by Cole Degges.
Also featured is the Pen of 3 Heifer Raffle, which comes with four chances to win. Two tickets will be drawn for $250 each, one winner will receive a Yeti or RTIC cooler and the grand prize of the Pen of 3 with a $3,000 buyback option. Raffle tickets are $100 each.
Sponsorships also are available through Nov. 15. Proceeds benefit the Sweeny FFA program through equipment, scholarships and travel expenses.
For meal or raffle tickets, or for information, call 979-482-3649, email SweenyFFAALUMNI@gmail.com or visit Sweeny-ffa-alumni.business.site.
