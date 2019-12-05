BRAZORIA
Auxiliary to host Sugarplum Market
The third annual Sugarplum Market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the American Legion Hall, 203 E. San Bernard St.
The event will feature about 50 vendor booths, homemade desserts, silent auction and a visit from Santa Claus. Chicken spaghetti plates will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 each.
An estimated 800 to 1,000 people have attended the last two Sugarplum Markets, a true show of support for veterans. Money raised through the event helps meet the needs of local veterans and their families all year long.
Presented by James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561, this heavily attended community event brings friends and family together at this wonderful time of the year.
Call 979-299-0597 to learn more about the event.
BRAZORIA
Lions Club gun raffle tickets in short supply
The Brazoria Lions Club’s annual gun raffle drawing will be Dec. 12 at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Lloyd Thomas Gym, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchcased from Brazoria Lions members; at Stewart’s, McCoy’s, Custom T-Shirts and A.W. Davis Tire and Auto in Brazoria; and at the Sugarplum Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in the American Legion Hall in Brazoria.
Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold.
The event will offer four large prizes in addition to the traditional long guns: 96 hunting rifles (no shotguns this year), a Toro Time Cutter Zero Turn Mower, a 360 Z Zero Turn Mower, an STX Series Lawn Tractor and a Polaris Sportsman 450 4x4. Winners don’t need to be present.
Ticketholders can enjoy a free meal and social hour before the drawing. There will also be a live auction for a limited number of items and additional drawings at the event. Guns will be available for pickup starting at about 10 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Brazoria Lions Club projects giving money to the West of the Brazos community.
For information and ticket availability, call 979-798-4444.
