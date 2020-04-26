Gathering place responds to COVID-19

ANGLETON — Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries has been adversely affected by COVID-19, just like many other organizations across the country. The free, four-hour respite socials held in 10 churches in Brazoria county each month have been canceled until further notice. The sixth annual Brain Fair scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled for June 27. Other events, including first responder training, a conference in Alvin, Brain Camp and Meta Camp, have been canceled. The main office in Angleton is also closed.
“At the Gathering Place, we’ve been scrambling to help our caregivers, participants, and volunteers get through the social isolation necessary because of COVID-19,” CEO Dale Libby said. “We have been very concerned because most of our volunteers and caregivers are at highest risk because of age and medical conditions.”
The organization responded by switching gears and innovating” Libby said. It immediately reactivated a telephone assurance program for caregivers, distributed its first COVID-19 volunteer newsletter augmenting regular communications and set up systems to provide in-home activities for their clients.
“Many of our volunteers are extremely concerned about the welfare of the families we are serving,” Libby said. “One of our callers said two of the caregivers she called last week broke down and cried from the stress, worry and isolation of caregiving. Fortunately, both of those caregivers have some help from family and companion care companies.
“But many of our caregivers cannot afford $20 per hour for companion care, and they desperately need the 42 hours of free respite that our socials provide so they can rest or keep up with their household chores.”
Brenda Maust, Gathering Place founder, developed a one-page flyer for caregivers about how to provide care during social distancing. She also set up a weekly email distribution of a flyer with stimulating activities caregivers can do with their family member at home.
“People with dementia are very vulnerable to the stress created by situations such as hurricane evacuations and now social isolation because of COVID-19,” Maust said. “It is critical that we provide caregivers with support during this time. We have received many responses from caregivers, thanking us for these activity worksheets.”
In addition, the monthly caregiver support group meetings in Angleton and Alvin have been transitioned to conference calls. “Caregivers are thankful to have this method of continuing to receive support from the friendships they have developed in these groups,” Libby said.
Restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pose particular problems for those affected by dementia.
“Caregivers cannot stand in line to get into stores. Their family members don’t understand social distancing and cannot go with them, and most cannot be left alone. We hope their neighbors will reach out to them. Calling, taking over a casserole or stopping by to see if they need something from the store are kindnesses that they desperately need right now.”
“These are very challenging times. We will survive and come back even stronger than before. God is good,” Libby said.
