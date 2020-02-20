SWEENY — Student-athletes in Sweeny are upping the fundraising game, selling not candy bars or magazines, but something everyone can use: Comfortable sleep, in the form of a new mattress.
Sweeny High School’s soccer and cross county teams will host the mattress fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the school gym at 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road. The gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom featuring, among other items, some 30 mattresses in various sizes and styles.
Shoppers also can get their hands — and heads, back or feet — on massage chairs, adjustable power bases, custom-size mattresses for trailers or tiny houses, bed frames, cooling pillows, luxury sheets and mattress protectors. Most of the mattresses are eligible for free shipping around the country, organizers said.
Brands such as Simmons Beautyrest have full factory warranties, are made to order and will be delivered two weeks after the sale.
Due to low overhead — the school providing the pop-up “store” and partnering with kids to get the word out, for example — the beds can sell for as much as 50 percent off the retail cost.
And the school’s athletic programs benefit from every purchase.
For information about the sale, visit http://bit.ly/beds4Sweeny2020, email ben.marsh@cfsbeds.com or call 832-736-1815.
